Ivanka Trump is known for her immaculate fashion sense.
But the daughter of US President Donald Trump has been slammed on social media for the outfit she wore to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the British royal family.
The 37-year-old senior Trump adviser is joining her father on his three-day visit to the UK, where she stepped out in a $NZD17,900 dress at the lavish royal affair tonight, local time.
The Carolina Herrera powder blue gown featured embellished floral details and a wide skirt, but it was the collared neckline that had people scratching their heads, with some describing it as a "shirt dress".
Social media users thought the style was "inappropriate" to wear to a royal event, especially given the theme was white tie.
ss="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb">
Hey, @IvankaTrump. Your dress worn at the Queen's State Dinner was truly hideous.
— amfh (@amfhTX)
First Lady Melania Trump was also in attendance, wearing a white Dior Couture dress, while Trump wore a black tuxedo. Tiffany Trump sported a deep red velvet gown.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a white ruffled Alexander McQueen ball gown fit with a Lover's Knot tiara and earrings loaned to her by the Queen.
About 170 VIP guests were invited to attend the state banquet, including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.
Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who Trump reportedly called "nasty" at the weekend, is on maternity leave after giving birth to a baby boy last month.