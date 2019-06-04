Ivanka Trump is known for her immaculate fashion sense.

But the daughter of US President Donald Trump has been slammed on social media for the outfit she wore to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the British royal family.

The 37-year-old senior Trump adviser is joining her father on his three-day visit to the UK, where she stepped out in a $NZD17,900 dress at the lavish royal affair tonight, local time.

Ivanka Trump and Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox at a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

The Carolina Herrera powder blue gown featured embellished floral details and a wide skirt, but it was the collared neckline that had people scratching their heads, with some describing it as a "shirt dress".

Advertisement

Social media users thought the style was "inappropriate" to wear to a royal event, especially given the theme was white tie.

There's nothing normal about the Trumps and wtf is Ivanka wearing? Was she told to dress down? 😋 — AudMiller🇺🇸 (@GBPackerNana) June 3, 2019

Actually, no.

Ivanka’s dress gives the impression of a ‘50’s housewife or secretary... does not appear to be appropriate for the occasion.

Trump should not be toting her along on state visits. — Caslavska Rocs (@CaslavskaR) June 3, 2019

ss="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb">

Hey, @IvankaTrump. Your dress worn at the Queen's State Dinner was truly hideous.

— amfh (@amfhTX)

Normally I love how you dress Ivanka, but for such a formal white tie event, your dress looks surprisingly way too casual. — jmckenzie1950 (@jmckenzie1950) June 3, 2019

Why did you dress up like Mary Poppins? Just wondering? — for Gods sake (@nostradamus50) June 3, 2019

You didn’t get the dress code memo? — Saz (@marinabayblonde) June 3, 2019

Is that your idea of "formal" Ivanka?? Cuz it looks more like a Sunday church dress. — Judy Perry (@perrydesigns1) June 3, 2019

She wore a shirt dress? Really? — CathyP (@gnomebrarian) June 3, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump was also in attendance, wearing a white Dior Couture dress, while Trump wore a black tuxedo. Tiffany Trump sported a deep red velvet gown.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a white ruffled Alexander McQueen ball gown fit with a Lover's Knot tiara and earrings loaned to her by the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked every bit the royal. Photo / Getty Images

About 170 VIP guests were invited to attend the state banquet, including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who Trump reportedly called "nasty" at the weekend, is on maternity leave after giving birth to a baby boy last month.