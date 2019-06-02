A royal biographer has branded Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as "extravagant" and says the British public are unimpressed with her spending habits.

Royal expert Angela Levin claims British taxpayers have "baulked" at Meghan's spending which, according to fashion experts UFO No More, came to an estimated $740,000 last year, with much of that being thanks to some very pricey outfits.

Only half way through this year, she's already added a $550,000 baby shower and $5.5m home renovation to that sum.

Speaking to The Conservative Woman, Levin said: "I think Meghan, on occasion, has been extravagant, which has not gone down well.

"The Queen is known to be frugal and some members of the British public have baulked at a proportion of their tax going towards what they consider to be frivolity."

Specifically, Levin singled out the $102,000 dress Meghan wore for her engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Then there's Meghan's $550,000 baby shower, which Levin called "an excessive amount whoever offered to pay for it, especially for someone who calls herself a humanitarian".

"It is, so I have been told, one of many reasons why all Harry and Meghan's staff and offices are in the process of moving to Buckingham Palace, where even their newly hired PR director, Sara Latham, will be expected to report to the Queen's Communications Secretary," Levin said.

She added that she hoped Meghan would become "less show business and more royal" as she settles into her new role.