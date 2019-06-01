At just three-weeks-old, Meghan's baby has been inundated with many A-list visitors.

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were the latest to visit baby Archie in Windsor. However, they didn't go empty-handed.

According to The Sun, the generous pair hand-picked a number of baby gifts from renowned jewellers Tiffany.

A source close to the couple said: "They thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life.

Advertisement

"She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly."

One of the rumoured gifts Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought for Archie include a Tiffany bubble blower valued at $380. Photo / Tiffany

The actress and close friend of Meghan's celebrated Archie's birth earlier this month by posting a screenshot of the Duke and Duchess's announcement and wrote: "Congratulations M & H."

Priyanka's visit to Frogmore Cottage last weekend also buries any of the rumours of a 'falling out' between the two.

It was reported that the fallout was why Priyanka missed Meghan's highly publicised New York baby shower.

Meghan did not attend Priyanka's wedding and Priyanka didn't attend Meghan's baby shower. Photo / Instagram

The star then hit back in March on American TV, when she was asked on Watch What Happens Live! whether she was upset that "Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?"

Laughing off the question she said: "Oh my God. No it's not true."

Priyanka had celebrated the Sussex's baby news when the royal pregnancy was first announced back in October.