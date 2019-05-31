A woman has instantly regretted putting up a photo on Snapchat after she was accused of stealing another girl's man.

Selina Azam, from Newcastle in England, thought she was sharing an innocent snap of her and her boyfriend's legs while they were in bed until she was contacted via the app by another woman who claimed the man's legs in the photo were actually her boyfriend Kieran's.

The photo shows Selina's legs entwined with her partner Bradley, according to news.com.au.

However, the other woman sent Selina a string of abusive messages demanding it wasn't.

"How do you know Kieran Stephens like?" the woman asked, to which Selina responded, "I don't know who he is."

The woman fired back saying, "If you don't know who he is, how do ya know his name?"

Selina then laughed, pointing out the man in question follows her on Instagram and likes her photos.

"Explain that then Mrs I don't know who Kieran Stephens is."

Selina insisted she didn't know him, saying lots of people like her photos.

"That doesn't mean I know every single one of them," Selina explained.

But the stranger didn't back down, further accusing Selina of being a "little slag who has got your legs on my f***ing boyfriend".

Her extreme profanity continued telling the woman, "so you can meet me for a fight you c**t".

Selina explained the person in the photo was called Bradley.

"I don't know who Kieran Stephens is, why don't you message him and have a go at him instead of me? she said.

"If you don' trust your boyfriend, why are you with him?"

The furious woman then appeared to calm down with an apologetic response.

"Look babe I'm just sick of all the sh*t he's putting me through, constantly calling me names and liking girls' photos.

"It makes me insecure and depressed. Sorry for coming across like a b**ch."

But she took a turn again and accused Selina of trying to break her and Kieran up so she could be with him.

Selina posted this photo of her legs entwined between her boyfriend's to her Snapchat, but another woman insisted they were the legs of her boyfriend. Photo / Twitter

Since Selina posted the heated exchange on her Twitter account a few days ago, it has garnered 53,000 likes and countless comments from people equally as baffled by the woman's accusations.

"This ain't none of my business but how she know that's her bf from his legs," one person asked.

"What bird looks at legs n goes 'aye they're 100% Kieran's legs'," another commented:

"To be fair I also have a pair of legs … they could be mine," a third joked.

Selina said the woman had since contacted her, apologised and removed the thread off Twitter.