Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are certainly doing things their own way these days.

The couple, who became first-time parents to baby Archie just three weeks ago, have reportedly bucked royal staffing trends and employed just one person to work within their new home.

Shortly before Archie's birth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, in a bid to gain more privacy — and they're clearly committed to the cause.

Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home life at Frogmore Cottage have been revealed. Photo / AP

According to a new show titled Meghan Markle: Inside the Home of a Princess, they currently have just one housekeeper working for them.

It's all the more surprising given the size of Meghan and Harry's new home. "Cottage" is a bit of a stretch — following a recent $5.4 million renovation, it now has 10 bedrooms, a gym, a yoga studio and even a granny flat for Meghan's mum Doria Ragland.

While Doria has already been spotted back at home in Los Angeles after travelling to the UK for her grandchild's birth, it's understood she will be regularly returning to Frogmore Cottage to offer up a helping hand and spend time with Archie.

Doria was on hand to help her daughter during labour. Photo / AP

The new show also revealed that the couple have created a scented nursery for their baby, and decked out the whole home in a "shabby chic" feel, with the help of Soho House interior designer Vicky Charles.