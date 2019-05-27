A second-hand fashion seller has sent shoppers into hysterics by selling "vintage" DHL uniforms for NZ$35.

Romanian seller From Zeden has dozens of garments listed on ASOS marketplace, the section of the retail clothing giant that allows third parties to sell and exchange clothes.

The seller has listed a "vintage" T-shirt, claiming to be from the 1990s, for $35, and another at $39 for the "original".

For just $35, you too can look like a courier driver. Photo / ASOS.

The retailer describes the courier company's uniform as a "90s cotton T-shirt", adding that it's "crafted with good-quality materials and is a truly vintage piece".

The more expensive version is said to be an "original DHL T-shirt".

An image of the product was recently uploaded to Reddit by user KBatch115599, who wrote: "$35 to look like a DHL delivery driver? ASOS Marketplace baffles me sometimes."

In 2018 DHL did a collaboration with designer Vetements, selling NZ$970 DHL uniform lookalikes which sold out. Photo / Vetements.

Another commented: "I would not want to be caught dead wearing that."

EffityJeffity added: "Nor would my actual DHL delivery driver, apparently, considering the speed he disappears after ringing my doorbell."

Young-london joked: "2019 wants its DHL fashion back."

Although, not everyone agreed and Placido-Domingo pointed out about the designer collaboration with DHL that sold-out in 2018 writing: 'Have you ever heard of the clothing brand Vetements?

"Their DHL shirts retail at like $970 easy. Not saying I don't think it's nuts. It's just that $35 to look almost the same is cheap. That's why people will pay it."

Chavaon replied, saying: "Life Pro Tip: Save yourself $970 on DHL T-shirts by getting a job at DHL and being paid to wear them."

Others said they had similar experiences from other brands.

One said: "Nespresso offered to send me a barista apron if I ordered 100 capsules. How is getting to dress like a low-level service sector employee a reward? Is it for role-play or something?"

Another wrote: "This is one of those edgy things people sometimes wear to raves, I've seen Deliveroo jackets, Domino's hats and yes, DHL attire."

A third commented: "When you are so posh that you role play as working class."

DHL New Zealand has been approached for comment.