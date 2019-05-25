It appears not a day goes by without an unusual-looking bikini — and this new style is no different.

Just when we thought the extremely high-cut swimwear were the most daring trend, it appears fishnet bikinis are the latest OTT swimwear to take social media by storm, The Sun reports.

Leading the way with the racy trend, fashion brand I Saw It First is currently selling a neon green fishnet two-piece for just £10.80 ($21).

And let's just say, it's guaranteed to turn heads.

Advertisement

The daring two-piece is just £10.80 ($NZD20.90) from I Saw It First. Photo / Supplied

Similarly to a 90s sports bra, this see-through bikini top has thin spaghetti straps as well as a thick band underneath for added support.

And while there's no denying the high-waisted bottoms make for a flattering cut, the fishnet design does put you at risk of accidentally flashing around the pool … so would you dare to wear it?

Similarly to a 90s lounge bra, the top has a thick band around the bottom as well as spaghetti straps. Photo / Supplied

Giving us a masterclass in how to pull off fishnet swimwear, former Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar shared a photo of herself modelling the daring two-piece while soaking up the sun in Mykonos.

Racking up more than 19,000 likes, fans were quick to praise the star for her daring fashion choice.

While one of her 324,000 followers labelled her a "style icon", another referred to the actress as a "beach queen".

Former Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar has been rocking the fishnet bikini trend. Photo / Instagram

Commenting on the see-through nature of the fishnet style, another added: "Wow! Nips on fleek."

Meanwhile, another joked: "Free the nipple!"

And while we might just be coming round to the OTT trend, we can't help but think … a fishnet bikini is guaranteed to leave some awkward tan lines.

BIZARRE BIKINI TRENDS

HIGH CUT SWIMMERS

These swimmers were described by Twitter users as a "monstrosity" for their extremely high-cut style which runs the length of the model's entire body.

"Laughing my actual head off at the thought of turning up to swim training in this," a Twitter user posted alongside a screenshot of the $75 one-piece.

Other shoppers have also been left confused by the design, with some saying it looks like it's been "put on the wrong way" round.

The swimsuit by Jaded London also features a figure-flattering belt around the middle, a look plenty of celebs are using to shrink their waist. However, it still didn't stop shoppers from mocking it.

A swimsuit sold on Top Shop cops flak online for its extremely high-cut design. Photo / Supplied

'CLING WRAP'

Retailer ASOS were recently slammed for their "horrific" $25 crotchless pants debacle that left customers gobsmacked.

But then they incurred the wrath of the internet for the second time after posting a pair of completely impractical see-through pants.

The garment under fire are designed by Flounce London, and described as "sheer organza combat pants in white", of course.

It had left many people wondering "why".

Jess Burgess posted a photo of the pants after browsing through the ASOS site, claiming there's no way she'd be caught dead in the non-pants.

I love ASOS but why on earth would you wear that 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w0K28Z0mxd — Jess Burgess (@jessburgess75) February 10, 2019

DUCT TAPE

Extreme swimwear was all the rage last year, and it looks like 2019 is set to be no different.

Duct tape bikinis — made famous by fashion label Black Tape Project — have made a return.

Women wearing nothing but strategically placed metallic duct tape is the bizarre bikini trend that's taken over Instagram recently.

The fearless look is the brainchild of Joel Alvarez, a designer from Miami, who owns an "artistic" venture called the Black Tape Project.

His striking black designs were the talk of New York Fashion Week last year but were given a glitzy makeover for the 2019 festival season.

BUCKLE BIKINI

A micro bikini that uses only a tiny patch of fabric to protect your modesty and is held on by buckled straps recently went viral, with people understandably branding it "ridiculous".

The $31 bikini was shared on Fashion Nova's Instagram page where, bizarrely, people were clambering to get hold of the itsy-bitsy item.

"I searched for this on your site and nothing comes up..?" one desperate user said.

Another wrote: "When will this be available again please?

However many called out the brand for their "unrealistic" piece of swimwear, declaring it would be impossible to wear.

You can be the judge.