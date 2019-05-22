Kim Kardashian is being chastised for the first picture of the newest addition to her family - and it has nothing to do with the baby's unusual name.

On Friday, Kim, 37, shared the first photo of little Psalm West, snuggled up in white in his bow-bedecked crib.

But while most people were losing their minds over the name 'Psalm,' some eagle-eyed parents and doctors were more concerned with the newborn's sleeping arrangements — and made sure to tell Kim what she was doing wrong.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

The picture Kim shared was part of a screenshot of text messages sent to her by her husband, Kanye West.

Advertisement

In the snap, which is taken from overhead, Psalm is wearing a knit hat and wrapped up in a white blanket.

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm West. Photo / Instagram.

He is placed on top of a cozy-looking cushion placed on top of the bed of the crib.

But while that coziness might look inviting to a bigger child or an adult, several commenters pointed out that it's not the best for a baby. In fact, it could be deadly.

Congrats! Reduce baby boys SIDS risk. All he needs is a flat surface, fitted sheet only, no loose blankets (suffocation risk) he can wear his blanket via sleeper/swaddle blanket. The Snuggle me Organic isn’t designed to be in a crib or to be used for overnight sleep. — Chevy Geach (@Chevykamp) May 18, 2019

"Rather concerned about the name. Rather more concerned about the mattressy pillow thing baby is sleeping on and the blankets covering the baby," wrote one, adding the hashtag #sids.

"I can't help it: all I can see are SIDS risks, it's my job. Cot bumpers restricting air flow, loose covers and things under his head."



Congratulations on you baby!



Please help promote safe sleeping for others and to keep your baby safe. Avoid SIDS.



American Acad. of Pediatrics, “Avoid use of soft bedding, including crib bumpers, blankets, pillows and soft toys. The crib should be bare.”https://t.co/rVfXhPQwt0 — Ashely Alker MD MS (@aalkermd) May 19, 2019

SIDS stands for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, the term for an unexplained death of an otherwise healthy baby, usually while he or she is in bed.

SIDS is thought to be caused by faulty brain signals that regulate breathing, but certain factors in a baby's sleeping arrangements can increase the risk of death and exacerbate those breathing issues.

According to the Mayo Clinic, soft sleeping surfaces, overheating, and sleeping on the stomach or side all put a baby at risk.

Babies defitnely shouldn't have blankets or all that padding as it greatly increases the risk of SIDS — John (@jmuth84) May 18, 2019



Seeing Psalm apparently position on his side in a crib filled with cushions and blankets clearly set off alarm bells for some people, including several medical professionals.

"Please please please go pay an overpriced "sleep consultant" to get all that unnecessary padding, bumpers, and blankets out of your child's crib so they are not at risk for SIDS. I've tried and failed to resuscitate too many children that have died this way. Signed, An ER doctor," wrote Dr. Steve Carroll.

"Congrats on your adorable baby," Dr. Jen Trachtenberg, a pediatrician, added. "As a pediatrician I just want parents to know the best way to reduce the risk of SIDS is to sleep on back, use firm crib mattress — no added blankets, pillows, bumpers, soft bedding, sleep positioners, plush toys.

Please please please go pay an overpriced “sleep consultant” to get all that unnecessary padding, bumpers, and blankets out of your child’s crib so they are not at risk for SIDS. I’ve tried and failed to resuscitate too many children that have died this way



Signed



An ER doctor — Steve Carroll DO MEd (@embasic) May 19, 2019

"As a huge social media influencer, @KimKardashian so many people follow you and it can be confusing when seeing these adorable baby images and then may think it's safe to do for their own baby," she added.

And Dr. Ashely Alker wrote, "Congratulations on you baby! Please help promote safe sleeping for others and to keep your baby safe. Avoid SIDS."

More people who were simply familiar with SIDS chimed in as well.

'There are too many blankets, clothing and bumpers in that crib! Very dangerous for baby,' wrote one.

"'Please follow safe sleep habits. It can reduce the risk of SIDS. Everything about this picture causes me anxiety," wrote another.

Please follow safe sleep habits. It can reduce the risk of SIDS. Everything about this picture causes me anxiety. #SIDSAwareness #LostMyDaughterToSIDS #LoveTheKardashians — Lisa Mieras Barton (@LMierasBarton) May 18, 2019



"Newborns should not be sleeping with a cushion like that and those blankets... please learn about SIDS, you are wealthy enough. I don't even have or want kids and I hear about this topic a lot from friends," said a third.

Kim has nor responded to the critiques.

What is cot death and how can it be prevented?

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), or cot death, is the sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby.

According to Plunket, each year in New Zealand 40 to 50 babies die suddenly while they are sleeping. Most of these can be prevented.

The cause of SIDS is unknown, however, it is associated with tobacco smoke, tangled bedding, co-sleeping with parents and breathing obstructions.

Prevent the risk by:

Placing sleeping babies on their backs

Keeping babies' heads uncovered

Sleeping in the same room as babies for the first six months of their lives

Using a firm, flat, waterproof mattress in babies' cribs

Breastfeeding, if possible

Do not:

Smoke during pregnancy or in the same room as a baby

Sleep on a bed or chair with an infant

Allow babies to get too hot or cold. Temperatures between 16 and 20C should be comfortable