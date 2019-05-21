Meghan Markle reportedly asked British TV personality Lizzie Cundy to help her find a "famous British man", three years before she met Prince Harry.

Lizzie, 50, claims she became friends with The Duchess of Sussex, 36, after the pair hit it off at a charity dinner together in 2013.

"We were having a girly chat and then she said, 'Do you know any famous guys? I'm single and I really love English men', so I said, 'We'll go out and find you someone'," she told The Sun.

Lizzie Cundy met Meghan Markle in 2013 when Markle was in London promoting her TV show Suits. Photo / Getty Images.

Lizzie said she showed the former Suits star, who had divorced first husband Trevor Engelson, 42, three months prior to her London trip, a picture of footballer Ashley Cole who she ruled out because of his bad reputation.

Advertisement

Lizzie said the pair then met up again at the Global Gift Gala the following day: "Meghan's so relaxed, she liked a drink, great fun, I remember her asking about my boys, she was very interested and asking lots of questions."

The television personality added the pair kept in touch and was stunned when news broke of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Lizzie Cundy says Meghan Markle asked her to help find a "famous British man," and then cut ties with her after meeting the prince. Photo / Getty Images.

"I texted saying, 'Oh my god, I heard about Harry'. And she was like, 'Yeah I know. We'll try and hook up'."

But shortly after Lizzie said Meghan ghosted her, admitting she believes the actress was "advised to end contact with people she befriended in the media".

Lizzie details many of her explosive superstar stories in her new book, Tales from the Red Carpet, which is available to buy now on Amazon.

Piers Morgan also previously detailed how Meghan cut ties with him.

Controversial British TV host Piers Morgan is known for his hugely critical views about Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images.

The Good Morning Britain host said back in March: "I got to know her quite well over two year period. We would message each other a lot, e-mail a lot."

Morgan recalled a time the pair met up in London. "I had a couple of pints of real ale and she had dirty martinis," he said.

"She said afterward in the cab 'I had a great time. Love to see you again.'" It was purely platonic I hasten to add.

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images.

"She went in that cab that night to a party Prince Harry was at and the next night she went on the date with him. I never heard from her again. Ever.

"I don't like people that behave like that. It's kind of rude. It showed me that she, I'm afraid, is probably a bit of social climber."

Morgan finished his answer with a word of warning to Prince Harry.

He said: "Good luck to Harry. I hope he knows what he's doing. If it all goes wrong don't come try crying to me. Don't say I didn't warn you."

In June 2016, Markle began a relationship with Prince Harry, whom she had met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

They wed in May last year at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

On May 6, 2019, and the Duchess gave birth to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is seventh in line to the throne.