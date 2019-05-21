A smashed wedding cake on the side of a road in Melbourne has got one woman — and now the rest of the internet — wondering what happened.

Mum Justine was taking her dog for a walk with her two kids when she stumbled upon a five-tier wedding cake on Saturday afternoon in Balwyn, 10km east of the CBD.

Intrigued by how the elaborate and detailed cake ended up abandoned on the side of a road, Justine decided to post a photo of it to the Facebook group Fifty Shades of Cake, asking members if they knew what had happened.

"I would love to know why a wedding cake was left on the side of the road which we found on our dog walk today? Bad cake maker? Flavour not up to scratch? Wedding was a disaster?" Justine asked.

Was the cake's final resting place because of a bad cake maker? Or was it the victim of a wedding disaster? Photo / Facebook

The mystified woman wondered if it was a display cake and, if so, why it "couldn't just go in the bin".

After closely examining it, she discovered the lower cakes were display cakes, topped with a few real chocolate sponges. The entire thing had been freshly iced with white fondant and embellished with nude roses and sugar flowers.

"There was no 'council hard rubbish sticker' anywhere to be seen! Hope to find out more and let you know!" she told equally as curious group members.

"Someone has done an amazing job with this cake. Something must have really gone wrong.

I would love to know what happened," one woman commented.

Others started to play the guessing game to try piece the story together.

"Wow! I only thought that sort of thing happened in the United States. LOL! My guess is the bride was jilted by her groom & she left the cake there on purpose. If it were me, I would have had a party with that cake & eaten my fair share of it."

Justine said her two boys noticed the edible decorations on top of the cake and poked them to see if they were real.

She said after touching and smelling it, the cake seemed freshly made.

"This is just a bizarre thing to see on a street," she said.

The post has been shared more than 315 times and has up to 1000 comments. Given its popularity and the curiosity of fellow group members, Justine decided to do some more detective work.

She returned to take a video of the cake on Monday only to discover its top layer had been damaged even more.

"I'm back at the scene of where I found the cake yesterday just to satisfy everyone's curiosity and my own for that matter — clearly I should have investigated more thoroughly," she said while filming the mystery cake.

"No one was home to ask why it was there, but I can tell you it is mainly display cake with evidence of tiers of chocolate cake on the top. Intricate sugar work, fondant and lots of hours to create I would say! (Not sure why it's roadside, could have fit into a bin)! Justine told followers.

Justine told 3AW Drive she had asked a lot of the neighbours and no one had an explanation.

After discovering it was real she took to a Facebook group to ask fellow members if they knew of its backstory. Photo / Facebook

Social media users continued to speculate on why the cake was left on the side of the road.

"I love how fascinated we all are lol" one person said. "I hope the original baker isn't seeing this post! What a shame to treat that beautiful cake that way!" said another.

Others suggested if it wasn't a display cake, the wedding may have been spoiled by an affair or cold feet.

News.com.au has contacted Justine for an update as the saga continues.