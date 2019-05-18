How much can happen in a year! In a matter of about 366 days.

Meghan Markle has gone from being a single woman with a shuttered lifestyle blog and Deal or No Deal appearance on her CV to being an HRH, wife, mother and owner of her own private yoga studio.

This Sunday, May 19, marks one year since Prince Harry slipped into his ceremonial Blues and Royals frock coat, carefully brushed his ginger locks and married an activist who can wear the hell out a Givenchy frock, reports news.com.au.

While more than two billion people tuned it to watch Harry and Meghan say their vows (and to ogle Idris Elba and George Clooney in the pews) there is one detail about the big day that is one absolutely heartwarming.

That beautiful little bouquet that Meghan carried down the aisle? Harry helped pick the flowers for it.

BACK THE TRUCK UP. DIDN'T THEY HAVE A FLORIST?

Absolutely and a very good one as well. Phillipa Craddock, who is quite the society florist, was in charge of creating the stunning arrangements in St George's chapel and the flower girls floral headbands.

Craddock used "locally sourced foliage from native trees" from Windsor Garden and incorporated white garden roses, peonies, foxgloves, and branches of birch and beech into her sculptural creations.

Basically, she roamed the Queen's gardens with a pair of secateurs and went to town.

However, Meghan's bouquet was another story.

It's hard to believe it's already been a year since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. Photo / AP

ROYAL BOUQUETS 101

Ever since Queen Victoria's eldest daughter wed in 1858, all royal brides have carried a sprig of myrtle from a very particular bush on the Isle of Wight in their posies when they walk down the aisle.

When it came time for our favourite Los Angeles-native to decide what blooms to carry, she adhered to this 161-year-old tradition.

Meghan also decided to include forget-me-nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales' favourite flower. (Interestingly, the Mother's Day post shared by @SussexRoyal of Meghan's hands and newborn Archie's feet also featured the tiny but heavenly smelling blooms.)

THEN HARRY GOT INVOLVED

"We have a very small garden here that we had been planting things in the fall," the now Duchess of Sussex has said in a series of interviews recorded to run during the Windsor Castle exhibition of her wedding dress.

However, nature had intervened.

"We didn't have as many flowers in our little garden as we had hoped for because I think it snowed at Easter!" Harry said. "That kind of ruined the whole thing!"

"What was really special, I think, was that the morning of the wedding Harry went in and he picked some flowers to go into my bouquet which was really beautiful and something that makes it sentimental and really meaningful," Meghan said.

While this might sound like a detail ripped from Mills & Boon or some hardcore romantic royal fan fiction, this fact has actually was also confirmed by the palace in a press release.

Prince Harry and Meghan introduce baby Archie to the world just a few weeks before their first wedding anniversary. Photo / Getty Images

THE WEDDING GOWN SECRET

That was not the only incredibly touching detail the couple included on their big day.

According to Harry: Life, Loss And Love by Katie Nicholl, Meghan's $200,000 Givenchy gown also included a deeply romantic gesture. Designer Clare Waight Keller had sewn a piece of fabric from the frock Meghan wore on her first date with Harry, into the stunning white silk gown.