While most rugby fans were grabbing a beer or some chips during halftime at Eden Park tonight, one couple used the 10-minute break to tie the knot.

Vinni Price, 29, and his new wife Jessie, 26, won their on-field wedding in a competition this week.

Their Blues v Chiefs game tickets were included in the prize as was the dress, suit and the reception in the corporate box hosted by the home team.

The newlyweds were heading back to their home in Tauhoa with their friends and family later in the evening for "a bit of an afterparty". Photo / Anthony Au-Yeung,Getty Images

Sealing the deal in front of thousands of rugby fans was incredible, Jessie said.

"Just as I was walking out on to the field ... I don't know how you felt Vinni but my heart was pumping at 110 per cent."

The couple had initially planned to spend the weekend working on their new home.

"This was way better," Vinni said.

The newlyweds were heading back to their home in Tauhoa near Wellsford with their friends and family later in the evening for "a bit of an afterparty".

As for a honeymoon, the pair would wait until September, when they were headed to Dunedin to see Fleetwood Mac.

While marriage had been on the couple's agenda for some time, they hadn't had the time, or money to commit.

"It would have been years until we got around to doing it, or could afford to do it," Jessie said.

"It was just something on the to-do list that we didn't think we'd get around to anytime soon."