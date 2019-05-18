For guys, it might not be common knowledge knowing about the essentials of women's toiletries, but one young man went above and beyond for his girlfriend.

After realising his girlfriend resorted to using his products that weren't quite up to scratch, Aaron Bryon, from Scotland, assembled an overnight pamper package for when she stayed over.

Teigan Dougall, from Redding, Falkirk, posted an image of the products on Twitter showing off her boyfriends beauty awareness. She wrote: "Canny [sic] believe Aaron's made a wee overnight essentials box up for me to keep at his for when I stay. So cute!"

The box included shampoo, conditioner, pads, face wipes, dry shampoo, a hairbrush, loofah, toothbrush, mouth wash, and even a pack of chewing gum.

Teigan insists the box of goodies came as a complete surpise: "He basically surprised me with all the things I might need and what I usually forget to bring to his house whenever I stay over."

She told the Metro: "I had been complaining about dragging all my stuff to his every weekend. It was such a nice gesture — it's the little things that matter most to girls."

The post went viral among the Twitter community, with women tagging their boyfriends to praise Aaron's thoughtfulness.

"Step up your game," one woman joked to her boyfriend. "You need to learn so I don't have to bring so much with me every time I come over."

Another agreed: "This is absolutely adorable. Where can I find someone who will do this for me?"