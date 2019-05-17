It is 37km from Kensington Palace to Windsor, which takes about 50 minutes by car, even allowing enough time for someone, say a future King, to stop for a double soy mocha with cream and sprinkles.

However, it took eight days for Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to make that easy trip from their inner-London apartment (which has three bedrooms, two different nurseries, staff quarters and is stuffed with art from the Royal collection) to meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The question that everybody wants to know is: Why? Why did it take more than a week for the Cambridges to jump into the Range Rover and to be introduced to the future reigning King of Instagram aka Harry and Meghan's first child?

One theory is that Harry and Meghan have been at home basking in the delirious joy of new parenthood, dirty nappies, cracked nipples and all, and thus don't want visitors. However, that argument does not hold water.

There have been reports that Diana, Princess of Wales' older sister Lady Jane Fellowes has already popped round for a cup of Earl Grey and the chance for a serious cuddle session with Archie.

The situation gets even more curious when you consider that Wills and Kate aren't the only members of the Wales clan who haven't seem to be able to make the arduous drive from central London to Frogmore Cottage.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding baby Archie's birth. Photo / Getty Images

On Monday, Prince Charles hosted a meeting at Clarence House as Patron of The Prince's Countryside Fund, according to the always riveting (no, really) Court Circular published every day.

Come Tuesday, it was another chockers slate for Charles. Per the circular: "His Royal Highness later held a Meeting for Waitrose Duchy Organic. The Prince of Wales, Patron, the Royal Opera House, this evening held a Concert and Dinner at Buckingham Palace."

Translation: Archie's grandfather has spent this week fretting about badgers, preserving historic hedgerows (I'm guessing) and enjoying a jolly evening of Puccini and pinot noir instead of heading to Windsor.

As of the time of writing, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are yet to head to Frogmore Cottage (maybe they are dreading having to sip kombucha while debating the various merits of the Steiner educational model).

Contrast that with Prince George's birth. Prince Charles turned up at the Lindo Wing looking delightfully chuffed less than 24 hours after the tot was born in 2013.

Similarly, the day Kate and Wills brought George home from hospital, Prince Harry made the 30-minute drive from the Army Air Corps base in Sussex where he was stationed to meet his nephew.

That eagerness to meet the newest Windsor stands in intriguing contrast to the current situation. Whatever the reason for the lengthy delay, the lag between Archie's arrival on this mortal plane and his uncle, aunt and grandfather's appearance on the doorstep of Frogmore Cottage is very, very curious.

Given it is only very recently that feud rumours between the Wales boys, have finally dissipated this current state of affairs is baffling, to say the least.

And then, there is the biggest question of: When is Prince George going to meet his first cousin? Let's just hope (nay, pray) that when this particular relative makes an appearance, Meghan is poised to capture the scene for Instagram glory. We would be #Blessed #NoFilter.

This article was first published on news.com.au.