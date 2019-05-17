Imagine this: going to bed in the evening and waking up in the morning to the smell of a full cooked breakfast ready for you in the kitchen. Sounds heavenly, right?

A New Zealand woman has shown on Facebook how she prepared a big breakfast in her slow cooker overnight, ready to serve right after she woke up in the morning.

The woman said she put everything in her slow cooker and left it in to gently braise at low temperature between 11pm and 8am.

She said she initially spotted the recipe in a Facebook group and decided to give it a go.

Advertisement

"Been meaning to try it for ages. Verdict: Best idea ever! This will be us every big breakfast morning. Thank you to whoever it was that discovered it," she said.

She used mugs to separate each element of the breakfast.

The full meal included baked beans, hash browns, sausages, crispy bacon and even mushrooms and garlic sauce.

"Place all breakfast ingredients in the slow cooker and sausages along the sides so they crisp up," she said.

"Put saucy stuff like baked beans and mushrooms into individual cups so they don't end up a big mash."

The mushroom sauce was made by adding garlic, butter and a "dash of cream" to the mug.

In the morning, before serving, she put the sauce on the stove top to thicken it up.

The final result. Photo / Facebook

'I turned the slow cooker on low at 11pm, I got up at 8am and it looked like it had been ready for a while," she explained.

"We ate at around 9am. The only things we had to do was toast the muffins and poach the eggs... oh and thicken the mushroom sauce."

Facebook users loved the idea of cooking the breakfast overnight.

"Good idea for cold winter mornings," one person said.