Showering is the perfect time to unwind from the stresses of the day, consider life's big questions or indulge in a crisp glass of wine (that may just be me).

But the shower is also a place where you are supposed to clean yourself.

So, when a guy asked a question about a pretty common shower habit this week, he was genuinely astonished when the internet had more than a few things to say on the matter.

Conor Arpwel, a graphic designer from Washington DC, posed a burning question to the Twitterverse on Friday, news.com.au reports.

"Do you wash your legs when you take a shower?" Conor asked.

Do you wash your legs when you take a shower? — Conor Arpwel 🌹🧰🌾 (@Arpwel) May 9, 2019

He even created a handy poll, giving the world seven days to submit whether or not they clean their legs along with the rest of their body in the shower.

But Conor was not prepared for the overwhelming response his simple question would elicit.

It sparked fiery debates, spin-off polls and forum discussions dedicated to understanding whether people invest time and effort in the hygiene of their pins.

Within 24 hours, Conor's poll had gone viral — It was even added to that day's Twitters Moment.

The leg-washer poll has recorded almost 800,000 votes and revealed 81 per cent of respondents wash their legs, while 19 per cent do not.

As the poll's founding father, Conor clarified his stance on the issue, stating "for the record, I do wash my legs but lots of people apparently don't".

My showers only take 5 to 10 minutes, but I have a rather neurotic step-by-step bathing process. I wash my face and neck with eminence stone crop gel wash (which is expensive but a bottle usually lasts me 3 months) — Conor Arpwel 🌹🧰🌾 (@Arpwel) May 10, 2019

and then I use a generic organic body wash on back of my neck/ears, arms, underarms, chest, back, genitals, butt, legs, and feet in that order. Then, I wash my hair with shampoo and occasionally some conditioner — Conor Arpwel 🌹🧰🌾 (@Arpwel) May 10, 2019

He then went into meticulous detail about his own personal shower regimen, breaking down the parts of his body he washes in order.

Many "no" voters claimed they were in favour of using the "trickle down effect" instead, where the soap and shampoo used to clean the upper half of the body runs over the lower half, simultaneously cleaning the legs and feet.

I feel like my legs don’t get dirty 🤷🏽‍♀️ plus, soap and shampoo run down my legs when Im showering — Queenie🌹 (@Queen050780) May 10, 2019

One guy called Wade got strangely specific about his shower habits.

I went no because I only do a full body scrub down 1-2 times a week whilst I shower every day. My hair gets to oily and gross to not shower daily but the only body parts I wash every time are hair, pits, crotch, & ass. It’s not great for your skin to wash it daily. — Wade Goodell (@WadeGoodell) May 11, 2019

And Barry in Iowa revealed things about himself we really didn't need to know.

I haven’t used soap of any kind in the shower for years — just got water — Barry in Iowa (@BarryinIowa) May 12, 2019

Others in favour of washing their legs in the shower were horrified by the no voters, calling them soap dodgers and urging them to "never skip leg day".

Conor initially seemed pleased his poll had "started a whole cleanliness discourse", but his feelings soon changed as the debate became more heated.

As the debate gained more traction, the fights between shower enthusiasts over their washing routines became more intense.

Conor was forced to release a statement on what has now become known as "Washgate".

"My name is Conor Arpwel and I am a leg washer," he wrote.

"I only meant for this whole thing to be a fun & frivolous topic of conversation lol."

Oh god. What have I done — Conor Arpwel 🌹🧰🌾 (@Arpwel) May 10, 2019

He explained leg washing was an "important component" of his day, but he was not out to shame people who made the life choice not to wash their stems.

He even offered hope for people around the world with conflicting ideologies on the subject.

"I am a leg washer, and my boyfriend isn't," he revealed.

"We still love and respect each other. Miracles do happen."

If you haven't already weighed in, don't worry, there are still over three days left to cast your vote.