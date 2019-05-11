Australian fitness blogger Kayla Itsines has taken to social media to share a photo of her post-baby body taken only a few weeks after giving birth to her daughter.

The side-by-side photo shows how she looked just before the birth of her little girl Arna Leia Pearce, who arrived in late April, compared to now.

The new mum proudly shared the snap, despite admitting great fear.

"If I am honest, it is with great trepidation that I share with you this very personal image," Kayla said in the caption.

Kayla Itsines shared this photo on social media showing her just before giving birth (L) and one week after she had her little girl Arna. Photo / Instagram

"Every woman's journey through life but especially pregnancy, birth and healing post-birth is unique."

She said regardless of how her body healed post-birth, she felt it was really important to embrace, appreciate and celebrate her body.

"The same way that I tell all the women in this community to celebrate their body."

Kayla, who announced on April 30 the arrival of her first child, said she will continue to celebrate her body for all it has been through and the absolute joy it has brought into her life with Arna.

It is the couple's first child together and they are overjoyed. Photo / Supplied

"As a personal trainer, all I can hope for you ladies is that you feel encouraged to do the same regardless of whether you have just given birth or not, celebrate your body and the gift that it is," she told her 36 million combined Instagram and Facebook followers.

"No matter what journey you have been on with your body, the ways in which it heals, supports, strengthens and adapts to take us through life is truly incredible."

In a previous post, Kayla had revealed her daughter with fiance Tobi Pearce arrived via caesarean after advice from doctors.

"I was a little bit sore, but after a couple of days I was generally fine, just no lifting other than Arna. Now, I just need to rest, eat good food, drink lots of water and I'll be okay," Kayla said.

The creator of the Bikini Body Guide and co-founder of fitness app Sweat said she couldn't describe how she felt when she heard her little girl cry for the first time.

"In that second, we heard her cry for the first time, the doctors and nurses examined her quickly, bought her over to us and said 'she is absolutely perfect'. My doctor said 'Look at that hair and those cheeks! Amazing!'"

The Adelaide-based entrepreneur, who last year came fifth in the Financial Review's Young Rich List with an estimated net worth of $486 million (together with hubby Tobi), went on to say she felt extremely blessed.