The sight of Kim Kardashian's seemingly impossible curves at this week's Met Gala restarted a years-old crazy rumour about the reality star.

Now, as far as we know, Kim hasn't had her ribs removed to give herself a tinier waist.

Instead, Kardashian - an enthusiastic fan of waist trainers - achieved the look with the help of one very strong corset and a dedicated team of helpers, as revealed in a behind the scenes video shot for Vogue. The way she tells it, it doesn't seem to have made for a very enjoyable Met Gala.

"Anna (Wintour): If I don't sit down for dinner, you'll know why," Kim announces as she struggles to sit down in the tight corset she'll be wearing underneath her outfit.

Next, come a team of three helpers to get her into the wet-look silicone Thierry Mugler dress.

"I've never seen a team like this before. This is like beyond what I ever thought couture was," she marvels.

Kim reveals it had long been a dream of hers to attend the Met Gala - and says even now as a seasoned pro, the event still fills her with nerves.

She had to "practice" breathing in her corset before flaunting her incredible figure in a latex Thierry Mugler dress at the Met Gala on Monday night, according to Vogue.

"This is probably as nerve-racking as my wedding … I get so nervous for the Met. I got three facials in about a week-and-a-half. I got a spray tan, I got a Korean spa scrub … every single day, whatever beauty treatment you can think of, I did it," she says of her preparations.

As her team put the finishing touches on her look, Kim sheds a bit more light on how her Met Gala will play out.

First up: She won't be able to go to the bathroom without causing major costuming problems. "Wish me luck - I won't be able to pee for about four hours, so we're coming up with a plan of what we do in case of emergency," she says.

The corset that Kim Kardashian wore underneath her Met Gala dress took three men to help put on. Source / Youtube.

She doesn't elaborate on that plan but says it may have to be put to use - she gets a nervous bladder at events like this.

Even getting to the venue is a mission: the KUWTK star has to travel in a van large enough so she can stand up while holding onto a pole for stability.

And Kim also offers an explanation for her husband Kanye West's disappointingly bland look for the camp-themed gala, revealing two days out, he still didn't know what he'd be wearing. She says he considers himself as her plus-one this year so wants to "fade out in the background" and be a support for her.

Kim also reveals she has grand plans for the morning after her night of discomfort:

"I am going to eat doughnuts tomorrow. I have a delivery at 8.30 in the morning of my favourite doughnuts from New York. I eat a dozen by myself — they're mini. A dozen equals, like, one regular doughnut."