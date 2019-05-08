Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given the world a first look at their son and, after introducing him to the Queen, announced his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Sussexes revealed the name on their Instagram account, with a black-and-white photo of Meghan showing the baby to Queen Elizabeth II. Beside them stood Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was fair to say, nobody saw an Archie coming.

Royals tend to pick traditional names for their offspring. And so, before the announcement, bookies said the favorites for Baby Sussex were Spencer, Alexander, James, Philip, Arthur and Albert.

New mother Meghan appeared emotional as she described how she now has the "two best guys in the world" after the birth of Baby Sussex.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother Doria Ragland, show their new son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," she said.

Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm.

As they both laughed, Harry said: "I don't know who he gets that from."

New-mum Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was touching baby Archie's head and looking happy and emotional with Prince Harry as they presented their new baby to the world. Photo / AP

The couple left the photo call to introduce the baby to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The infant is the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is staying with the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home near the queen's Windsor Castle residence.

The baby is the first Anglo-American member of the royal family, and is eligible for U.S. citizenship should his parents want it. He has African-American heritage though his biracial mother.

Prince Harry and Meghan with Baby Sussex. Photo / Dominic Lipinski

The Duchess, in a white dress, repeatedly rubbed her newborn's head as her husband in a light grey suit held the boy. She described the days since her pregnancy as "special".

When asked who the baby most resembles, Prince Harry said they would have to "monitor him over the next month" because "his looks are changing every day".

Both parents' smiles were palpable as they shared their baby with the world, as the Duke described him as their "very own bundle of joy".

This afternoon, Baby Sussex will meet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and Meghan said she "cannot wait" to share him with their family.

Her mother Doria Ragland has been at her side since birth.

Meghan leaned into Prince Harry as they walked back down St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, to present baby Archie to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

Asked how he found parenting, Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

The Duchess did not divulge where she gave birth.

The baby lay silently, swaddled in a white merino wool shawl and wearing a matching knitted cap. Both were made by English firm G.H. Hurt & Son, which has supplied three generations of royal babies with knitwear.

Archie was the 18th most popular name for boys in England and Wales in 2017, according to the latest available figures from the Office for National Statistics.

It has experienced a dramatic rise in popularity since 1996 when it was only in 192nd place.