Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly spent a "peaceful and emotional" first night at home with their new baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents at dawn yesterday (local time) as they welcomed a son into the world amid plenty of fanfare.

Meghan, who is believed to have been a week overdue, was secretly whisked off to a private hospital in London under police escort on Sunday night but was back home at Frogmore Cottage with her husband and new baby the following morning.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent their first night at home with their new baby. Photo / Getty Images

While we eagerly await our first glimpse of their son, which is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, royal commentator Omid Scobie claims the couple have been enjoying privately settling into their new family life.

"It will be a quiet day in terms of announcements, but tomorrow's photo call is not far away.

"Until then, Harry and Meghan are quietly enjoying private time at Frogmore Cottage with their new son.

"I'm told their first night as a family of three was peaceful and emotional."

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, is also staying with the couple and her grandchild, having arrived in the UK late last month.

Meghan had reportedly taken every possible step to attempt a home birth, but her plans were scuttled due to the lateness of the baby's arrival.

New details have emerged overnight about the baby's delivery, with the Daily Mail reporting that the 40-minute journey to the exclusive Portland Hospital was a very organised affair.

Meghan and Doria (pictured) are very close. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan were joined in the car by her mum Doria, with a separate Scotland Yard vehicle travelling behind them.

According to the Mail's royal commentator, Richard Kay, "there was no panic", and that only "a handful of people" were told what was happening.

Apart from being incredibly luxurious, the Portland also features an underground tunnel entrance, making it the ideal choice for the Sussexes.

It meant that no-one - except those directly involved - had any inkling that Meghan had given birth until hours after the fact, when the Palace chose to release the information.

Suites at the hospital cost around $28,000 a night and includes secret entrances, meals delivered on silver platters, Bollinger champagne, and even the option of having each new baby's hands and feet captured in silver or bronze casts.

After weeks of impatiently waiting for any news regarding the birth of the new royal baby, the big moment all unfolded very quickly on Monday.

Inside one of the rooms. Photo / BBC

Less than an hour after it was announced Meghan was in labour, the statement came through that Prince Harry and his wife were now the proud parents of a son.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs (Monday morning NZST)," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The baby weighs 7 lbs 3oz (3.26kg).

"The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

It's understood the long-awaited first photo of Baby Sussex will be taken by a single photographer in a controlled environment and released as soon as tomorrow.

Fronting media shortly after the birth was announced on Monday, proud dad Harry hinted it would be Wednesday.

"We'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby," he said.

It's believed the couple will share the photo on their new Instagram page, @sussexroyal, as they did with the original birth announcement.