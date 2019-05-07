After Prince Harry announced the birth of his son, royal fans believe the new father may have given a hint while revealing the news.

Speaking from Windsor, the Duke of Sussex said the child was "absolutely to die for" and he is "so proud" of his wife, Meghan, who gave birth to Baby Sussex at 5.26am local time (4.26pm, Monday NZT).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks to the media at Windsor Castle following the birth of his son. Photo / Getty Images

Since the announcement, there has been no word on what their son's name will be, however royal fans believe Harry may have given a cryptic clue about the little boy's name during his address, according to the Sun.

While sharing the news, two horses are seen poking their heads out in the background as the Duke of Sussex stood out outside the stables in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

At the end of the speech, Harry is seen turning around and thanking the horses.

Prince Harry even thanks horses after announcing the birth of his baby, clearly a joyous new dad in the newborn fog stage! #BabySussex #royalbaby #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/AEtN6x6xmd — Miranda (@MirandaGermani) May 6, 2019

Royal fans believe this is more than a coincidence and speculate that royal baby may be named after one of the horses, George and Sir John.

George is less likely to be an option as Baby Sussex already has a cousin called George - the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, the royal name John has yet to have been chosen by any member of the modern royal family, meaning it could be Meghan and Harry's number one choice.

Speaking outside the stables, Harry told the cameras: "We're still thinking about names.

"The baby's a little bit overdue, so we've had a bit of time to think about it, but that's the next bit.

"We'll be seeing you guys in two days' time as planned, so everyone can see the baby."

The royal couple is expected to announce the baby name's tomorrow along with our first glimpse of the newest royal.

Bookmakers in Britain reported high interest in the names Alexander, James and Arthur, reports AP..

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex before the birth of their son. Photo / AP

They also gave a nod to Spencer, the maiden name of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Choosing Spencer as a first or middle name is seen as a way for Harry to honour Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 when he was only 12. He spoke before he married Meghan last year about his desire to pay tribute to her memory during the ceremony.

Others believe Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will choose a name that reflects her American heritage.

The infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, was born early Monday morning. The royal couple has not said if he was born at home or at a hospital.

Harry said when he announced the birth on Monday that he and Meghan are "thinking" about names and hinted that an announcement might be made on Wednesday or shortly thereafter. The couple is also expected to pose with their newborn or release a photo on their Instagram account.

The couple is also expected to name godparents to the child at a future date.

- additional reporting AP