In true Kim Kardashian West fashion, the reality star has turned up to the Met Gala leaving very little to the imagination.

The 38-year-old business mogul, a red-carpet regular at the annual event, walked the pink carpet in a completely sheer, wet-looking short bodycon dress.

Fit with plunging neckline and dangling crystal details, Kardashian West paired her dress with wet, wavy hair and dramatic smoky eyes.

You can see why she's famous for her curves. Photo / Getty Images

She earlier tweeted a vintage photo of Sophia Loren in the 1957 movie Boy on a Dolphin, which was her inspiration for the camp-themed event.

Kardashian West arrived at the event in New York alongside her husband Kanye West who was wearing an all-black outfit and seemed rather disinterested during interviews and photos.

It comes after Kardashian West made a shock admission she "went home and cried of insecurity" after her first Met Gala in 2013.

She shared a series of photos of herself at the event over the years, with comments about her favourite looks and behind-the-scenes emotional breakdowns.

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan attending this year's Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

"I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there," she wrote, adding: "I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now."

Kardashian West was referencing this outfit, which was compared to a curtain by fashion critics at the time.

Kardashian West and her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her two half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, are also at the event this year, which is themed around exaggerated style.