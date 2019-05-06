Jess Williams hasn't met the man of her dreams, but that's not going to stop her from becoming a mum.

At 32, the clock is ticking, and with several past medical problems limiting her chance to have a child, the Australian woman doesn't want to risk waiting any longer.

She's decided to undergo IVF to harvest her eggs while they're still viable and look for a sperm donor, all of which is set to cost at least $10,500.

Bravely sharing her story on a fundraising website, Williams is also using her side business to raise the money she needs to fulfill her dream.

While many will celebrate Mother's Day in more traditional ways, the graphic designer who bakes on the side will be selling sweet treats to help her on her motherhood journey.

Williams was diagnosed with pituitary gland problems when she was 13 — meaning her body doesn't produce estrogen. It also makes it hard for her to lose weight.

The condition led to an array of health issues, including osteoporosis in the spine and late development.

A sample of the Sweet Creations by Jess cupcakes. Photo / News.com.au

She always knew she'd need IVF to have a baby, she was just hoping she had someone to do it with her.

"Like many I've always dreamt of the whole fairytale of falling in love with the man of my dreams, getting married, buying a house and THEN having kids," she said.

"Hopefully, one day soon the rest of these things will happen, but sometimes life throws us a curve ball, and we need to readjust the order things happen.

"I'd love to be a mum, that's a dream I've always had, and I just don't want to miss out on my chance."

The graphic designer said she'd dated in the past and was still looking for the right man but was going to wait.

"I'm definitely still looking for a partner, I just haven't managed to find the right person yet," she said.

"It could happen in a few months, you never know. I try and get out as much as I can."

Williams said if IVF did not work out she would look into fostering or adopting.

"I'd just never forgive myself if I didn't try and have my own," she said.

To help with her fundraising, Williams has started her own business, Sweet Creations by Jess, selling beautiful handmade cupcakes.