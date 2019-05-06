Now that the wait for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby is finally over, a list of potential baby names for their firstborn son is narrowing down.

This morning Harry announced the arrival of his new baby boy, welcoming their firstborn into the world on May 6, 2019, weighing 3.26kg.

With mother and baby healthy, the attention has turned to the name of the new royal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealing they hadn't settled on a name yet.

Following the news, Kiwis weighed in the hot topic, with most going against the hot favourite in Arthur.

With thousands voting on the Herald's baby name poll Kiwis favoured two names, with Alexander (37 per cent) and James (36 per cent) coming through as the most popular.

14 per cent voted for Arthur as the favoured name, with Albert and Philip picking up just 6 and 7 per cent of the vote.

Kiwis also suggested their own baby names.

Harry and Meghan's child, who will be seventh in line to the throne, is extremely unlikely ever to be king, meaning the couple have more freedom with their choices. Photo / Getty

"I think a nod to his heritage needs to be made," one person said.

Others made a number of "Kiwi" suggestions, including the name Wiremu, Jake Heke, Rangi, Chardonnay.

Among suggestions like Slim Shady, Harry Jr and Princey McPrinceFace, others were settled on more appropriate names such as Charlie, Spencer, Michael and Thomas.

It is likely the Duke and Duchess will decide to go with a traditional name like James, Edward or Arthur.

However, the pair are forward-thinking royals and may decide to surprise everyone when naming their first child. Canadian-born Autumn Phillips and husband Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, opted for a non-traditional name for their daughter Savannah - the Queen's first great-grandchild - in 2010.

In the US, the most popular name for a baby boy is Liam. In the UK, the most popular name for a boy is Oliver.

Harry and Meghan's child, who will be seventh in line to the throne, is extremely unlikely ever to be king, meaning the couple have more freedom with their choices.

In comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to give their children traditional names, picking George for their firstborn, who is likely to one day be king.

CORAL ODDS ON ROYAL BABY NAME

1. Arthur - 5/1

2. Philip - 6/1

3. Albert - 8/1

4. James - 8/1

5. Alexander - 10/1

6. Alfred - 10/1

7. Thomas - 12/1