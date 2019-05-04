A trampoline park has been slammed after they refused a 10-year-old girl entry because she has Down Syndrome.

Scottish girl Dana Henry was excited to be heading to Flip Out, a trampoline park while on a family trip in Glasgow.

But on arrival, the young girl was turned away after being told she couldn't use the equipment.

Dana's mother Lisa Henry claims she told staff before the family's arrival that her daughter had Down's Syndrome and asked if she would be allowed on the trampolines with a carer.

Over the phone Lisa explained her daughter had been to the park in the past, and was told that wouldn't be a problem.

But when she arrived, Dana, who is a gymnast herself, was sent packing.

When Lisa attempted to discuss the situation with staff, they were "not in the slightest bit interested".

"Sorry we notice your daughter has Down syndrome and the policy that has come in means she won't be able to take part," Lisa claims the manager told her.

"I had explained Dana is registered under the British gymnasium and is more than able. I would never put her at risk or any danger," Lisa told the Daily Record.

Flip Out Glasgow refused to let the 10-year-old in to use the equipment. Photo / Google Maps

"As I stood there I felt like my heart was ripped out with my daughter at my feet and she started sobbing," she added.

"I was totally heartbroken, mainly because I was not pulled to the side away from our daughter. She stood and heard everything."

Flip Out gave the family a full refund, but the decision left Dana in tears.

A Flip Out spokesman apologised for the 'misunderstanding' and stressed that their policy "follows the advice given from the Down-syndrome.org website and the British Gymnastics Association which strongly recommends screening before any trampolining activities for people with Down-Syndrome.

"We then require a GP's approval letter confirming the participant is safe to take part in trampolining activities," they added.

"The safety of our customers is at the heart of everything we do and to allow individuals access to the facility without the recommended pre-screening would be placing them at risk."

The trampoline park have since given the family free passes for a return visit as a "treat".