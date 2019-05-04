Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her television star partner Clarke Gayford have announced they're tying the knot. But with a country to run and a baby to look after, the couple have a lot on their plate before they even start trying to plan a wedding.

With that in mind, the Herald on Sunday has come up with a few ideas to help the happy couple plan their impending nuptials, in what is sure to be the wedding of the year.

THE DRESS

New Zealand-based designers have always been Ardern's choice for special occasions - barring the time she wore a fake fur jacket from Savemart Hastings on the VMNZA red carpet.

Amanda Linnell, managing editor of Viva, said without a doubt the bride will be dressed by a New Zealand designer.

"If the happy couple are planning a large, formal wedding the Prime Minister would have to seriously consider Emilia Wickstead," she said.

"The London-based, New Zealand designer has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The designer was, in fact a hot-favourite for Markle's wedding dress, which went to Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller in the end.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wearing a Juliette Hogan dress to the 2017 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

"Wickstead is renowned for creating an elegant and sophisticated silhouette - think exquisite tailoring devoid of superfluous frills, whilst celebrating a strong femininity. Indeed, Jacinda Ardern chose to wear a dress by Wickstead for her speech at the UN last year when she called for the MeToo movement to become WeToo.

"To be quite honest, however, I see Jacinda and Clarke opting for a more relaxed, intimate wedding - barefoot on the beach, followed by fresh fish - caught by the groom - cooked on the barbecue and dancing through the night with the happy couple and their group of friends taking turns on the decks. In which case a simple, feminine dress by Auckland designer Juliette Hogan - another label frequently worn by the PM - would be perfect."

Ardern's elegant and understated style has seen her rock many of Juliette Hogan's beautiful pieces. Ardern wore a custom gown by the designer along with a traditional Maori cloak, a kahu huruhuru, when meeting the Queen for a Commonwealth heads of government dinner in London.

The happy couple could opt for a low-key wedding with only close family and friends invited, or go big and invite their celebrity and political friends. Photo / Doug Sherring

Becks Murray, creative director of Envy Events, said Ardern is likely to stick to "simple and classic, with small details or soft lace". The wedding planner says blush and natural colours are trending for weddings, suggesting the PM may opt for eco-friendly options such as natural linen or reusable floral pieces.

THE CAKE

Most wedding cakes are a statement on their own and a key feature of the celebrations.

Will the first couple opt for a traditional fruit cake and white icing, or will they follow the modern trend for something different?

Wedding planner Murray said couples are increasingly moving away from traditional cakes, instead opting for a smaller cake and having a feature alongside it such as a dessert station or donut wall.

Showpieces like cheese stacks have also been popular, said Murray. "Guests enjoy eating this late at night rather than something sweet."

At home with the Ardern-Gayfords: The Prime Minister and her partner with baby Neve. Photo / Supplied

This may well be the case for the Ardern-Gayfords as one of Ardern's guilty pleasures is cheese.

Local brands, such as Kapiti, create cakes compiled of a variety of award winning cheeses stacked on top of each other. This type of unique wedding cake is sure to bring the cheese lover out of any guest.

THE LOCATION

A summer wedding would provide an abundance of venue choices. Linnell is picking summer to be the season for the pair to tie the knot, as it would be well in advance of next year's elections. New Zealand's breathtaking scenery would make a picture perfect backdrop for the big day.

Murray said the pair will likely choose something that is out of the way and has accommodation for the wedding party and guests. As photos will be taken for publication, Murray said the location will probably have some New Zealand scenery whether it be at a vineyard in the Hawke's Bay, hilltop wedding in Wanaka, or a garden in the Bay of Islands.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford when they announced they were expecting a baby. Photo / Doug Sherring

The couple may even decide to celebrate the occasion at Gayford's family bach in Mahia on the East Coast, where they got engaged over the Easter weekend. The pair reside in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert, where Ardern holds the electoral seat.

It is not yet known whether there will be a religious element to the service, or if they will opt for a traditional church wedding. The now agnostic Prime Minister grew up as a Mormon, but it is not believed the pair practise any faith.

THE WEDDING PARTY

Ardern is very close to her older sister, Louise, who lives in London with her husband and two children. Ardern walked her sister down the aisle after surprising her by turning up at the last minute for her Spanish wedding, and it is anticipated Louise, her only sibling, will be her maid of honour.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden with partner Clarke Gayford's nieces, Rosie Cowan, 3, and her sister Nina, 5, at Parliament, Wellington, in October 2017. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Clarke's two adorable nieces, who attended Ardern's swearing-in ceremony, are likely to be flower girls, alongside the couple's daughter Neve, who will turn 1 on June 21. The page boy is likely to be her sister's son, who was born the same day Ardern became Prime Minister.

THE CATERING

The "Fish of the Day" star could opt to cater his own wedding and catch a few kingfish to serve to his guests. But let's hope he doesn't use the infamous "Gizzy method", and skin the fish with his teeth. No kissing Jacinda with that fishy breath!

Fish of the Day host Clarke Gayford may choose to catch the wedding feast himself. Photo / supplied

THE MUSIC

Obviously we are all hoping New Zealand's resident political DJ will play a set on her special day. The PM is yet to have another debut since her 45 minute DJ set at Auckland's St Jerome's Laneway in 2018. Kiwi artists featuring in the PM's NZ Music Month playlist 2018 included Lorde, Dave Dobbyn, Shapeshifter and Broods. Guest appearance at the wedding anyone?

THE GUEST LIST

Who to invite to your wedding day - and where to sit them - can often be the most stressful part of the planning. And with the mix of celebrity and politics, the happy couple will have to be careful not to snub any noses. Budding colleagues will be hoping for an invite, as well as political leaders, and Gayford's celebrity friends. World leaders may also be vying for a spot on the guest list. Alongside their family and friends, it could make for a large wedding.

Will Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis and Finance Minister Grant Robertson get wedding invites for the Ardern-Gayford nuptials? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opposition leader Simon Bridges, who was one of the first to congratulate the couple's engagement on Twitter, will be sure to be wondering whether he will make the invite list or not. Will Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters be invited, or Finance Minister Grant Robertson, or what about Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davies?

Alternatively, like many high-profile New Zealand celebs before, Ardern and Gayford may well decide to have a small or private wedding, celebrating with closest family and friends.

THE HONEYMOON

Ardern has previously described Niue as her "second home" and is the honeymoon destination we have our money on.

The PM's parents lived on the small island when her father, Ross, was the New Zealand High Commissioner to Niue.

Regardless of the bells and whistles that come with a wedding, the day will be special for the pair, and is sure to be the happiest and most memorable day of their lives.