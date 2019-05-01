Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry will be taking a trip to the Netherlands next week, leaving royal fans confused over when his wife Meghan will be giving birth.

The Duke of Sussex will launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games on the overseas trip next Thursday, the Sun reports.

The move has baffled royal watchers as they expected news of Baby Sussex's arrival to be announced any day now.

Prince Harry will visit the Netherlands next week, but may cancel if Baby Sussex arrives. Photo / Samir Hussein/WireImage

There has been increased speculation that his first baby will arrive before the weekend.

Other theories include that the Duchess of Sussex has already given birth after the Queen reportedly visited the royal couple's home in Windsor over the Easter weekend.

Royal baby fans have also pointed out that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and her make-up artist's arrival in the UK could be a sign that Baby Sussex has already been born.

Buckingham Palace today announced the news of the royal visit, saying in a statement:

"The Duke of Sussex will visit The Netherlands on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th May 2019.

"While in The Netherlands, The Duke will undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam.

"His Royal Highness will then travel to The Hague to officially launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020."

It is understood that the Duke will cancel the trip at the last minute if necessary.

It has previously been reported that Harry would take two week's paternity leave after the arrival of his first born.

While royal baby fans have been waiting for the arrival for Baby Sussex, Harry has been seen at a few public engagements in the past week, including the London Marathon and the Anzac Day service with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Queen made a surprise last minute visit to Meghan and Harry ahead of the royal birth. Photo / AP

The Sun on Sunday revealed that Meghan's due date was April 28, but there has been no official announcement about the due date or whether the baby has been born yet.

Buckingham Palace previously stated that the royal couple will keep the birth of their first born private until they have had an opportunity to celebrate as a family.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."