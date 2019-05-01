Kim Kardashian gave her 136 millions followers a sneak peak into her newly renovated mansion earlier this month as part of a Vogue tour.

And among her unique interior design was a baffling "basin-less bathroom sink" that has been estimated to cost a whopping $36,000.

"Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks I thought I would show you guys a little tour of our bathroom," Kim said in a separate Instagram post to Vogue's 73 Questions video.

Inside the bathroom, which has a light-box ceiling, is a massive sink designed by her husband Kanye West, the couple's interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin.

According to Tamara Day, host of America's Bargain Mansions, the reality star would have had to enlist a trustworthy stone fabricator to build the sink, which had a sloped countertop and a slit for a drain, People magazine reported.

Kim said eight versions of the prototype sink were made, and no matter how high the pressure of the water, there were no splash backs.

Day told People it was a tricky balance getting the slope just right without severe angles so the water stayed in one place.

"Only the best fabricator can accomplish this," she said.

"These finishes are not your everyday selections. Every part of this design and renovation is top shelf, including the client it was designed for."

As Kim zoomed in on the sink, she explained how the sloping design allowed the water emanating from the taps to pool slightly and then drain.

Kim's explanation comes after her Twitter followers were left scratching their heads over its design.

"Can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye's house?" one person asked last week.

The seeming lack of basins under the taps led another to speculate the vanity was made from "high end marble sponge", adding: "What, poor people don't have any at home?"

Another suggested no one knew what it meant "but it's provocative".

Kim's renovated "minimal monastery" mansion in the Hidden Hills enclave is worth about $60 million.