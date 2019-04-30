A midwife has claimed that Meghan Markle is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby under "increased care".

Experts have said that at 37, as a first-time geriatric mum, Markle will be being monitored closely by her medical team in case any complications arise.

In the late thirties, women mostly go full-term avoiding any problems but early induction is advised for those over 40.

Liz Halliday Deputy Head of Midwifery at Private Midwives told The Sun that ultimately it's the choice of the pregnant mother whether she has her labour induced.

"At 37 years old, The Duchess of Sussex appears to be fit and healthy, with good access to antenatal care.

"Although The Duchess of Sussex may have some very slightly increased risk factors due to her age, induction of labour carries risks itself and these should be fully discussed as part of balanced discussion."

She continued to explain: "She is likely to have been offered increased care in these last weeks and days of her pregnancy, possibly including scans to confirm the well-being of her baby."

Halliday explained the Duchess of Sussex's options for if she exceeds her expected birth date, and says these will have been explained to her.

"That includes evidence around any increased risks that she might have with regards to her health, her history and any other medical factors."

There's not much proof to show a woman's due date is exactly 40 weeks, rather somewhere between 37 and 42.

Markle hasn't been seen in public for over a month, since then the world has been awaiting Baby Sussex's arrival.

The deputy head midwife said: "Evidence shows that the most likely time for a first-time mother to go into spontaneous labour is around 41 weeks and 2 days."

The word that Markle already gave birth erupted over the weekend when Prince Harry was seen at the London Marathon.

Yet bookies have closed the bets for Baby Sussex, alluding she may not give birth until May.

In recent days she's been focused on looking after herself in her new home at Frogmore Cottage with her mother, Doria Ragland, by her side.