Let's be honest, most have tried to create their own impressive noodle sandwich at home.

Now a cafe has taken it to the next level by turning the university student go-to meal, a packet of Mi Goreng, into a gourmet cheese and noodle toastie.

Sydney cafe Dutch Smuggler has compiled a mashup of simple favourites, combining the humble cheese toastie with an egg and Mi Goreng.

For $9.50, the delicacy is made with two pieces of sliced bread, Mi Goreng stuffed in the middle with melted cheddar cheese, a fried egg with runny yolk and spicy mayonnaise to kick off the flavours.

The popular toastie was trialled back in 2017 but is now a permanent fixture on the cafe's menu.

The creation proved so popular it was voted Sydney's best sandwich of 2019 by Good Food.

Writer Andrew Levins described the toastie as an "absolute banger", calling it the "epitome of stoner cuisine".

The toastie is stuffed with Mi Goreng, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg with a runny yolk and spicy mayo. Photo / Instagram

"Carbs filled with carbs are always a winner, and while this busy CBD cafe's selection of other toasties is definitely worth checking out, none holds a candle to the delicious novelty of the Mi Goreng toastie. A bed of expertly seasoned instant noodles mixes with spicy mayo, the busted yolk from a fried egg and melted cheddar cheese," he wrote.

Punters in love with the cafe's creation have described the delicacy as the perfect "hangover cure" and "bloody addictive".

Others describe it as a "heart attack on a plate" but "definitely worth it at least once".

Toasted sandwiches and instant noodles are often described as the backbone of university students' diets and cuisine.