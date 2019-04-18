As Easter weekend approaches, Prince George – or PG as his school chums call him - will be spending his school holidays with his family in Norfolk, returning to their family home Anmer Hall.

The Cambridges used to live full-time at the country house, before moving into Kensington Palace following the birth of Princess Charlotte.

Vanity Fair reports the family have returned to the Norfolk property for a "well-earned break," according to a source close to the family.

The break comes after a stressful week for the family following a highly damaging story in a U.S. magazine, which sparked legal action on behalf of the Royals.

Prince George and his family are enjoying an Easter break in Norfolk.

George and Charlotte joined their cousin Mia Tindall at the Burnham Horse Trials last week, where they were photographed laughing together and taking turns to have piggyback rides on their fathers' shoulders.

The holidays come as Prince George heads into his final term of Year 1 at Thomas's Battersea, where he started school last September. His sister Charlotte will join him there when she begins school this year.

According to fellow parents, George is a popular classmate and a regular on the birthday party circuit.

"George is really happy at school, his nickname is P.G.," reports Vanity Fair. "He's very popular and has lots of friends, and there's very little fuss made about who he is. Either William or Kate do drop off, and they are always very friendly. William particularly loves to have a chat with some of the other parents and he works out with some of the mums at the Harbour Club after drop off. He's very chatty and amiable."