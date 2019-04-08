A woman has taken to the internet to ask for advice on how to tell her fiance she "hates" her engagement ring.

The 40-year-old woman opened up on Reddit, claiming she and her husband had discussed her wanting a simple ring as she works in the medical field and wouldn't be able to wear much else.

"I'm not much of a jewellery person anyway and nothing huge and 'glamorous' would suit my personal style, I don't care for the look, and I would not be allowed to wear it at work," she said.

She claimed he understood but she was left shocked when he "proposed with a giant brick I hate and never would or could wear".

The next day she gently explained to him that while she appreciated the gesture, she wouldn't be able to wear the ring "90 per cent of the time" and it didn't suit her personal style.

He reportedly got "very upset" and told her that he wanted the ring to be "extra special".

"I appreciate that thought…But this ring is useless to me and not to my tastes AT ALL," she wrote.

The majority of Reddit users agreed that because she is the one who has to wear the ring it should be something she likes.

"He's being immature and suffering a bruised ego. He clearly thinks 'the gaudier the ring, the richer the husband'," one person said.

The poster added that while she doesn't see any malice in her partner not getting the ring she asked for, she was upset that he wasn't listening to her now.

"Like ok it's embarrassing when someone doesn't like your gift or it doesn't fit or it's the wrong thing," she wrote.

"But adult up and accept this ring won't work and I dislike it."