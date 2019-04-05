A bracelet designed by one of Grace Millane's favourite jewellery brands, with the help of her mum, is being sold to raise money for White Ribbon UK.

Handcrafted jewellery brand LL Loves has collaborated with White Ribbon - a charity aiming to end male violence against women - to create 'Grace's Ribbon'.

The sterling silver bracelets feature the charity's white enamel charity ribbon. Twenty per cent of the money made from sales of the bracelets, which cost NZ$58.20, is going to White Ribbon.

Millane, who was just 22, died while travelling in Auckland in December during her year-long solo OE. A 27-year-old Auckland man has since been accused of her murder.

Founder of LL Loves, Claire Cox, said the collaboration came about after the Millane family got in contact.

"They wanted something to signify the White Ribbon and it's meaning, but something that would last and could be worn daily," Cox said.

Cox said Millane's mother Gill was a driving force in the creation and design of the bracelet. Gill also designed a white linen pouch that comes with each piece of jewellery.

Each of these pouches will feature one of Grace's favourite quotes on the front.

Twenty per cent of the money made from the sterling silver bracelets will go to White Ribbon UK. Image / LL Loves

Gill's motivation, Cox said, was to raise awareness and funds for the charity in Grace's memory.

The bracelets had already raised around NZ$2000 for the charity since they were made available for sale on April 1.

"They have been incredibly popular so far, especially with friends wanting them as lasting memories of a beautiful girl," Cox said.

"We hope to extend the range in the near future and continue to raise more and more funds for a great charity."

Cox said the company ships worldwide.

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon UK, said the organisation was "deeply moved" by the way Millane's family and friends sought to create good following a terrible loss.

There was a public outpouring of grief after Grace Millane's body was found. Photo / Getty Images

"We hope that part of Grace's legacy is a world where male violence against women is ended once and for all," she said.

The New Zealand branch of White Ribbon also "applauded" Millane's family for making moves to bring change.

"We, and many other organisations, will continue to work to challenge the attitudes that lead to violence, and promote alternative non-violent behaviour," manager Rob McCann said.

A ruling made by Justice Simon Moore at the High Court in Auckland last month means the man accused of Millane's murder will keep his name suppressed.

The suppression orders issued were not permanent, but would remain in place for as long as the court was "satisfied it was necessary to do so", Moore said.