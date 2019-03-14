A royal expert has come out swinging, making a shocking claim that Meghan Markle is a "difficult person" who is making Prince Harry "miserable and glum".

Royal commentator James Marrow told Sky News Australia that Markle is "not all that easy to work for" in the wake of her losing her third key aide in just three months.

Marrow added: "I think it is a particularly tough gig for a princess like Meghan Markle who is in fact actually fairly notorious — something of a princess in the non-royal sense of the word.

"Her politics are very left wing. She is always on about this cause or the other."

He went on to describe Markle as a "pretty difficult character to deal with", and stated: "Yes sure, it is hard working for the royals but it would be hard working for a government ministry or working in any sort of roles."

Marrow also added that he felt Markle's behaviour was taking its toll on Prince Harry and his happiness.

The royal couple is set to move to Frogmore house in the coming weeks. Photo / Getty Images

"Every time Harry is with her, he always just looks very glum and miserable.

"However, every time you see a picture of him with the lads and doing something else, it is all smiles and laughter."

Marrow went on to accuse Markle of being a "hypocrite" after she enjoyed a fancy baby shower at what he called a "great expense", despite reports the entire party was paid for by her famous pals.

He added: "The things we have seen about Meghan Markle where she took that private jet to fly to a baby shower in New York at great expense while she is preaching about climate change and so on.

"I think a lot of people are going to say 'you know, I think this woman is a bit of a hypocrite here' and she is probably — on the balance of probabilities — and not all that easy to work for."

The shock claims come after Markle's assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill was reported to be stepping down from her role when the royal couple move to Frogmore Cottage in the coming weeks.

The latest staff departure comes after Markle's personal assistant Melissa Toubati resigned just months after the 2018 Royal wedding.