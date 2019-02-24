A Scottish father who shared on Twitter that his daughter was too embarrassed to wear her new glasses has been left shocked by the kindness of strangers.

Four-year-old Darcey Docherty was too ashamed to wear her new prescription glasses outside of the house because of fears she would be teased.

So her father James decided to post a sweet picture of his little girl on Twitter explaining her fears: "My wee girl has had to get glasses and she feels ashamed wearing them outside the house. Sure she's beautiful."

My wee girl has had to get glasses and she feels ashamed wearing them outside the house. Sure she’s beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/uHHPtG1sM6 — James Docherty (@Prev_Justice) February 19, 2019

It didn't take long for the tweet to go viral, gaining 30,000 likes, as well as lots of support from fellow glasses wearers.

People of all ages - and even some family pets - came together to share their photos proudly sporting their spectacles, and encouraging the little girl to love her new look.

One tweet read: "In my house, we don't call them glasses... we call them spectaculars! Think of all the wonderful things you'll be able to see clearly and brightly now you have them. You look terrific with them on."

Her father took to Twitter again to thank those who took the time to respond, letting them know it hit him "right in the feels".

"Unbelievable the amount of love and kindness that's been thrown at this tweet.

"You've made a wee girl's day, thank you so much. Hit me right in the feels watching her wee face seeing all the comments by people and kids with glasses on."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, James said: "Darcey has been wearing her glasses ever since she's seen all the replies. It's absolutely boosted her. That's because when a society reflects love and acceptance into a child's life, shame gets dissolved."

