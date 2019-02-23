Prince Harry and wife Meghan have touched down in Morocco for a three-day royal visit — almost 40 years since the Queen's "tour from hell''.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived as Casablanca Airport, where they were greeted by the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, and Prince Harry inspected a guard of honour.

Heavily-pregnant Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, will spend the next three days visiting charities and schools, but will not undertake any of their usual walkabouts to meet the public due to security concerns.

Meghan had arrived back into the UK on Friday on a private jet after her high-profile visit for a celebrity baby shower in New York, before hopping on the Royal Air Maroc plane to Morocco with her husband.

The Duchess was wearing a striking red cape dress with elbow-length sleeves from Italian designer Valentino as she disembarked the regular commercial flight, which arrived 30 minutes late.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Rabat for #RoyalVisitMorocco!🇲🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/5sXqyAeZtF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 23, 2019

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Casablanca Airport. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry wore a grey suit as the pair walked the red carpet laid out at the airport.

On Sunday, the royal pair will visit the town of Asni, where the charity Education for All builds boarding houses for girls aged 12-18 to ensure students from rural communities are able to attend secondary education.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are welcomed by officials as they arrive at Casablanca Airport. Photo / Getty Images

They will meet girls living at the boarding house, and the girls will perform a "henna ceremony'', on Meghan, a traditional female ritual which sees delicate henna patterns painted on women and girls for important events such as weddings.

They will then visit a local school to meet students and teachers before watching a football game.

Prince Harry will then present the original founder of Education for All, Michael McHugo, with an MBA for services to improving gender equality in education in Morocco.

Finally, the Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by Reilly in the city of Rabat, meeting influential Moroccan women, young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes.

An Honour Guard prepares for the arrival of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

On Monday the pair will visit the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, to learn about a new program of assisting children with special needs through equine therapy.

The Duke and Duchess will attend a horse grooming session with some of the children, before watching a riding demonstration and meeting trainers and instructors.

They will then watch a cooking demonstration, where children from disadvantaged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes from a leading chef, visit a restaurant designed for disabled children to work in, and inspect local arts and craft, and a public garden.

The pair are expected to meet King Mohammed on Monday.