A man who hid his "micropenis" from his wife until their wedding night is threatening to sue her after she shared her experience online.

The woman claims her new husband kept it a secret until they were on their honeymoon by saying he didn't agree with sex before marriage.

But when it came time to going to the next level on their honeymoon, she got the shock of her life when he "surprised" her with his secret.

"Am I the a**hole being upset that I waited until my wedding night to find out that he probably isn't as 'old fashioned' as he says he is?" the distraught woman posted on Reddit.

Advertisement

"I kind of feel lied to.

"Like a half-truth...or something was intentionally withheld from me."

After venting her feelings online, she finally talked to her husband about the issue of his privates.

"He said he was sure I would leave him if I knew about the size prior to the wedding," she said in an update on Reddit.

"He wanted to talk before the wedding but feared it being called off because of his micropenis and said if both families found out/gossiped about it he would be crushed."

A 27-year-old woman revealed her husband's biggest secret all over Reddit. Photo / Reddit

But in a twist, the 27-year-old woman revealed her husband had since seen the post online and was now threatening to sue.

She admitted he was debating suing and divorcing her after he discovered she had shared his intimate secret online.

Now her husband fears his name will eventually be leaked.

The woman said: "My husband saw my post and says he wants to leave me and sue me.

"Says he wants an annulment and is considering suing me for defamation of character.

"He says it's only a matter of time before someone leaks his name."

According to the woman, he husband found the post through an old friend of his who knew his secret and realised he had just gotten married.

Now his wife says she feels awful about the whole situation.

"He doesn't know who else the guy has told to link him to it. I feel like I am the a**ehole.

"He is crushed that I posted about him."