For 55 years Paul Fronczak has lived his life as someone else. He was abducted as a baby but has only recently uncovered the truth.

At the age of 10, while growing up in Chicago, he came across newspaper articles which detailed his abduction from the hospital the day after he was born.

According to metro.co.uk, his parents Dora and Chester Fronczak explained to him he was taken from his mother's arms in April 1964 by a woman disguised as a nurse - she told Dora her baby needed a medical exam. Dora never saw him again.

The story received nationwide coverage while over 175,000 postal workers, 200 officers and agents joined forces, raiding over 600 homes in the search for Fronczak.

Dora and Chester Fronczak conducted a press conference and prayed for their son's return in Chicago, April 30, 1964. Photo / AP

After no sign of hope, a boy was found abandoned at a shopping centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Prior to DNA testing, the FBI concluded he matched the description of the stolen baby, was identified as little Paul Fronczak and returned to his parents.

As he grew up and differences between Fronczak and his parents arose and he became increasingly suspicious.

"As I got older the questions in my head became more and more – I began to question if I was Mum and Dad's," he said. "I just didn't look like my family or share the same interest as my brother Dave. I loved rock music, motorbikes and my hair long – a complete opposite to him."

Paul began his own family and was flooded with questions surrounding his parents' medical history, prompting him to search for answers.

The Fronczak's agreed to have their DNA tested and it was confirmed there was no blood relation between them.

Now, Paul Fronczak has made it his mission to find the real boy who's identity he'd been living under.

Private detectives are reportedly on the hunt and have discovered Fronczak's birth name was Jack Rosenthal, who is in fact six months older, and was neglected by his parents along with his twin sister.

It is believed that Paul and his siblings were neglected by their parents – an 'alcoholic mum' and a 'disturbed veteran' father.

Fronczak is dedicating his life to finding Dora and Chester's biological son along with his own twin sister.

His novel, The Foundling, is about his journey and is being turned into a movie.