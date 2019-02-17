They're one of the world's most stylish families. And it seems Harper Beckham — the youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham — is taking after her famous parents when it comes to statement-making hairdos.

The seven-year-old sat front row at her mother's London Fashion Week show today, sporting a similar hairdo to Anna Wintour while sitting right next to the US Vogue editor-in-chief in the front row.

Cruz Beckham, Hana Cross, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Dame Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty

Both sporting glossy bobs with blunt fringes, the only thing missing from Harper's outfit was Wintour's signature accessory - a pair of Chanel sunglasses.

David Beckham, 43, was flanked by Harper and sons Cruz, 13, Romeo, 16, and Brooklyn, 19, along with Brooklyn's girlfriend, British model Hana Cross.

Posh, 44, showcased her eponymous label's autumn/winter 2019 collection which featured a pair of showstopping leopard print peep-toed boots, along with winter staples of knits worn over shirts done up to the collar and midi-length skirts.

Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Dame Anna Wintour. Photo / Getty

This season, Posh used her London Fashion Week show to relaunch her YouTube channel, which she said she is using to "build a sense of community with an amazing group of collaborators", according to Variety.

"It's going to be everything from fashion to beauty," Victoria said.

"I am going to have cameras following me around while I am on the road, there will be styling, but also some humour, as it's important to also have some fun with it."

It's part of YouTube's overhaul of fashion and beauty content, led by Beckham's friend, Derek Blasberg, who joined the videostreaming giant last year.

"Victoria's channel will give people all over the world the chance to enjoy updates and behind-the-scenes access to the whole world of VB, and I believe it will truly spice up their lives," Blasberg said.

The former Spice Girl's label has faced financial pressure in recent years, losing $A15 million in 2017. Privately, the Beckhams are seriously cashed up with Victoria and David said to be worth $450 million each.

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Dame Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham show. Photo / Getty

Last week, she revealed she is launching a beauty and perfume line, after a hugely successful collaboration with Estee Lauder.

"I'm going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas," Posh told Women's Wear Daily.

"It's important for me to know what they want," she said, adding it would be stocked exclusively via her own website.