Following months of speculation of a royal rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes, Prince William and Harry are alleged to be planning a permanent split of their households.

Plans to create separate courts have been fast tracked, according to The Sun. The timeframe is said to have been brought forward after Meghan's friends revealed to US media details of the Duchess' letter to her father, Thomas Markle.

William and Harry have been in meetings to work out the split, aiming to be wrapped up by the time Baby Sussex arrives at the end of April.

And according to a royal source who spoke to The Sunday Times: "William and Harry are working to make sure the Sussexes have an office that can support their family when they move to Frogmore this spring.

"This work has been under way since before last year's wedding."

Rumours about the clashing duchesses have been rife since Meghan married Harry. Photos / Getty Images

Another source told the paper the division of the brothers' staff and courts is seen as necessary to support the changing roles the princes will take on in future.

"When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall.

"Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths.

"If you have one private office trying to manage both, things get difficult."

Courtiers for William, 36, and Harry, 34, have worked together for the past decade. Now they will take on separate roles.

As they plan their new teams, it is said Prince Charles, who covers the costs of his sons' households, has dictated the revised staffing come at no additional cost.