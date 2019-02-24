It's a form of deep relaxation that promises to relieve stress and boost creativity. Joanna Hunkin put down her phone and shut herself in a float tank to put it to the test.

The promise:

Advocates believe regular floating can deliver a number of health benefits, from relieving stress and pain to alleviating depression. One hour in a float tank is said to be the equivalent of four hours' quality rest. More intriguingly, many people believe the isolation process can boost creativity by blocking out all distractions and allowing ideas to, ahem, float to the surface. It's also said to have benefits for athletes by relieving muscle tension, flushing lactic aside and promoting muscle growth.

The history:

The first isolation tank was developed by American neuropsychiatrist John C. Lilly in 1954. While studying at the US National Institute of Mental Health, he experimented with sensory deprivation and developed the isolation tank. Its popularity stalled in the 1980s following the rise of the Aids epidemic, which saw many people wary of sharing water due to the common misconceptions of the time. It has since experienced a resurgence in popularity and earned its place in pop culture history, when it featured in an episode of The Simpsons in 1999.

The science:

While the popularity of isolation tanks - or floating - has grown, with several high-profile advocates endorsing its health benefits, there remains little scientific evidence to support these claims. In 2014, an Australian study monitored 65 people trialling float therapy and found "stress, depression, anxiety, and worst pain were significantly decreased whereas optimism and sleep quality significantly increased" for those who floated regularly.

The reality:

Despite having always wanted to try float therapy, I found myself strangely anxious the night before my first session, worried about how I would react to the small, confined space. After arriving at Float Culture in Grafton. I was shown a short video, which explained the process and what to expect and helped put me at ease. Then I was shown the tank and discovered that it was not, as I expected, a small coffin-like pod but rather a large, rectangular cupboard. Stepping into the warm, shallow pool of water, I was surprised by how buoyant the water was - much more so than standard seawater. It made floating easy and I quickly relaxed into the experience.

"I relaxed quickly despite the session falling during a particularly busy and stressful week."

The first 10 minutes are accompanied by a tranquil soundtrack to help ease you into a state of deep relaxation before silence takes over. After initially experiencing some itchiness, I settled into the session - until about halfway through. While the water temperature was pleasant, the air inside the pod became increasingly stifling and I started to feel like there wasn't enough air in the room. I ended up having to open the door to the pod to circulate fresh air and spent the rest of the session with it open, which somewhat diminished the isolation effect. Admittedly, it was one of the hottest days of the year and I was assured afterwards that this isn't a common complaint.

The verdict:

I can certainly see why people are drawn to floating and shutting out the world for an hour. I relaxed quickly despite the session falling during a particularly busy and stressful week. But I didn't experience any of the additional benefits that many claim. Rather than wander, my mind went blank. Apparently the more often you float, the more you learn to relax and experience a sense of heightened creativity. Personally, I found myself getting restless halfway through, but part of that was certainly due to the heat. I enjoyed the sensation of floating but am not sure I would pay $100 per session to experiment further. I also really struggled with the chalky salt residue, which haunted me for the rest of the day - despite a shower and washing my hands repeatedly. That stuff gets everywhere!