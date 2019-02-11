The children of a Canadian woman have written a hilarious first-person obituary on her behalf, one that has her leaving behind a "horse's ass" of a husband for a "smoking hot body".

Sybil Hicks passed away on February 2, 2018 and her children helped her leave behind a final message for others to read.

But instead of leaving a textbook "heartfelt" message, they decided to spice things up in a way their mother would approve of.

"It hurts me to admit it… but I, Mrs Ron Hicks from Bayville, have passed away," the obituary read.

In the message Hicks referred to her husband as "Horse's Ass" and her children "whom [she] tolerated over the years".

But the big moment came when they made fun of her their mum's appearance while dead, writing: "I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted… having been cremated."

The last word. Obit in today’s @TheSpec “I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted...having been cremated.” pic.twitter.com/YQFOjRJjL8 — Jim Poling (@PolingRecord) February 5, 2019

The hilarious obituary went viral after the editor of the Hamilton Spectator shared it, prompting her daughter to comment on it.

"Thank you for sharing our mother's obituary. She was an incredible woman!"

The obituary attracted thousands of comments with many paying tribute to Hicks and wishing they had known her while she was alive.

"What a beautiful person and great Canadian. Making people laugh despite your own suffering is a wonderful, selfless gift to those you leave behind," one person wrote.

Another said: "She sounds like the kind of person I would have loved to know. RIP, Sybil!"

Here's the full text.

HICKS, Sybil Marie (nee Lyons) It hurts me to admit it… but I, Mrs. Ron Hicks from Baysville, have passed away. I passed peacefully with my eldest daughter, Brenda, by my side February 2, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. I leave behind my loving husband, Ron Hicks, whom I often affectionately referred to as a "Horse's Ass". I also left behind my children whom I tolerated over the years; Bob (with Carol) my oldest son and also my favourite. Brian (with Ginette) who was the Oreo cookie favourite, Brenda AKA "Hazel" who would run to clean the bathrooms when she heard company was coming. Barbara (with Gordon) the ever Miss Perfect and finally Baby Bruce who wouldn't eat homemade turkey soup because he didn't want to be alert looking for bones while he ate. I will miss seeing my sweetest grandchildren; Caitlin, Megan, Joel, Issac, Mason, Rachel, Annie, Emma, Harrison, Clark, Choe, Orion, Griffin …grow up to be the incredible people they are meant to be. I graduated from Waterdown High School with honors while wearing my shiny bright saddle shoes. I later graduated from Hamilton General Hospital School Nursing class of 1957B — Best Class EVER! In 1972 Ron and I loaded the car with the 5- B's and headed north to run a school bus company for over 20 years in Baysville, Ontario. I was an active horticulturalist, a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Lion's Club in Baysville. I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted… having been cremated. Please come say goodbye and celebrate my wonderful life with my husband and his special friend Dorothy who is now lovingly taking care of my horse's ass. For those of you who are wondering who assisted me in writing this… it wasn't my husband, it wasn't my oldest, nor was it my youngest… Thank you all for sharing my life with me. I am off to swim to the buoy and back. Love, Sybil