Today is the last chance for Kiwis to get wet and wild as the world's longest waterslide is open for one last time at Bethells Beach this afternoon at 2pm.

Thousands have flocked to ride the 600m slide down a long slope at Jonkers Farm, near Bethells on Auckland's west coast, over the past couple of years.

The slide has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's longest, with builders Jimi Hunt and Dan Drupsteen appearing on the Today Show in the United States to talk about it.

The pair are the brains behind registered NZ mental health charity "Live More Awesome" and they created the waterslide as just one of the many events they do to "live more awesome" and to raise money for mental health awareness initiatives.

"Both of us have suffered from poor mental health," explains Hunt. "A key turning point for me came when I realised that it's not about being mentally ill or mentally well, like we tend to think about it, but the fact that mental health runs on a continuum and I needed to do consistent work to move myself up that continuum.

"With the slide and any conversations generated around it, we want people to understand that we all have mental health and it's our job to look after ourselves and become mentally fitter."

While tickets are sold out for today's event, members of the public can still get in on the action for free with event organisers asking for volunteers to help out.

"Hey Aucklanders, just looking for a little help for the World's Biggest Waterslide (8/9/10 Feb) please," Hunt wrote on Facebook.

"Still looking for some more volunteers if you want to come and help out.

"Looking to firm up our photographers and filmers, so if you know someone who wants to come out then tag away."

Organisers are also on the hunt for volunteers to print and sell T-shirts on the day and are seeking a company that may want to sponsor t-shirts.

For health and safety reasons the event is restricted to people 16 years and over.

As well as the big slide there will be performances from some of NZ's top DJs and performers, all of whom have gifted their time to support this awesome local initiative. Wellness workshops will also take place throughout the day.

"This is a really important moment in time to talk about it and get these issues out in the open," says Hunt. "There has been a large shift in the awareness around mental illness. Now it's time to take the next step and start creating awareness around the fact that everyone has mental fitness.

"The better you look after that, the less chance you have of becoming mentally ill and the higher chance you have of 'living more awesome'."