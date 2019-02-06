A future bride has been slammed as "trashy" after turning to Facebook to complain after her boyfriend proposed with his grandmother's ring.

A screenshot of the unnamed woman's post was shared to Reddit, in which she details how disappointed she was in the ring her boyfriend "finally" proposed with.

"He pulled it out of his pocket and it took just about everything in me not to laugh and question whether this is real life or not," she wrote.

"It was his grandmother's and the pearl is my birthstone and I think that's the only reason I've been able to tolerate it."

The accompanying picture shows the woman wearing a big pearl ring in a gold setting.

The post has divided opinion, with some claiming she should be grateful for what she got while others agreed that the ring was awful.

"Hope that guy takes the ring back and runs," one user wrote.

"There's nothing wrong with the ring, it once belonged to his grandmother and it was Also the girl's birthstone, it has far too much sentimental value and it's the thought that counts," another said.

One pointed out that a pearl wasn't a good stone for an engagement ring as they can get damaged easily, but added that she shouldn't be shaming him on Facebook about it.

"She was trashy for posting this on FB, but I agree that is not an engagement ring," one wrote.

One added: "To be fair, that really is a terrible ring."

Others called it "ugly" and "hideous".