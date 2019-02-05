A new documentary is claiming Prince William 'hurt' Prince Harry when he voiced his concerns about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2019, but Prince William had reportedly been growing increasingly concerned ahead of the big day.

Speaking on British documentary Princesses At War, royal author Katie Nicholl said: "William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly."

The pair had been dating for just over a year before announcing their engagement in November 2017, the Sun reports.

Nicholl said William was "probably the only person close enough" to Harry to speak up and asked his brother: "This seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?"

But, she says "What was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.

"Harry is hugely protective of Meghan, he saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage. I don't think things have been quite right ever since."

Lady Colin Campbell — a Royal commentator who has written three Princess Diana biographies — also appeared on the documentary.

She said Prince Harry had "changed considerably" since distancing himself from his brother and marrying Meghan.

She said: "Everything I hear is that Harry is completely beguiled by Meghan and completely enthralled to her."