A bride has left her wedding guests in disbelief after including a bizarre monetary request along with the invitation.

Along with the RSVP information the couple included their bank details and asked guests to send them $NZD341 (180 pounds) in order to secure their place at the wedding.

The bride's sister-in-law turned to parenting forum Netmums for advice after being shocked by the blatant request.

She explained that the wedding was going to be a weekend away a couple of hours from where they live and they would be staying at the wedding venue.

Advertisement

"We will be staying over with our child on the venue grounds for 2 nights so I understand (that) this money will probably go towards this but I just feel it's a bit 'off' and bad etiquette," she wrote.

Do you think it was rude for the woman to ask for money? Photo / Supplied

"When we got married, immediate family stayed at the venue which we paid for."

She added that her mother-in-law was footing most of the wedding bill and the rooms they were staying in came as part of hiring the venue, meaning it was no extra cost to the bride to have family stay.

"We will pay as we wouldn't want to miss it for the world but just wondered how others would feel about this?" the woman asked.

Many people believed the bride was being unreasonable and downright rude.

"If it's not for accommodation then I'd ask what it's for. If it's other wedding costs then I wouldn't pay it as it's just rude," one person said.

"I think it's incredibly bad manners. It sounds like a business arrangement rather than a wedding. If I was you, I wouldn't go, out of principle as much as anything else," another wrote.

One added: "That is the tackiest thing I have ever heard."