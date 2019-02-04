For some, a perfect night's sleep is a very rare. We live in an era where we're realising the importance of sleep and trialling myriad methods in the pursuit of a perfect slumber.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson deems seven hours of shut-eye ideal, and has shared six steps she follows every night to ensure she gets it.

In a column for UK magazine, Get The Gloss, the 54-year-old reveals her detailed routine, as well as some new focuses for the year which she doesn't want to end 2019 without achieving.

Rather than focusing on resolutions, she says she focuses on "New Year's solutions", to create a better version of oneself. MacPherson says it's not too late to change things up, noting February and the Chinese New Year is a great time to start.

She shared she's improved her sleep drastically and has learned how to prioritise it in recent years, now proudly calling herself a "'solid seven-hours-a-night girl".

"I learned from my nutritional doctor Dr Simone Laubscher PhD, that the outer or top layer of our skin comprises tightly-packed dead skin cells which are constantly shed throughout the day," she wrote in the column.

"During deep sleep, the skin's metabolic rate speeds up, which helps with repair. Whether it's damage from factors such as ultraviolet rays or internal toxic overload from too many late nights, we really do need our "beauty sleep"."

When she met Dr Laubscher, she was operating on four hours a night, in a state of exhaustion, stressing her adrenal glands to the point of burnout, she explained to Well + Good magazine.

From the slightly ridiculous to entirely manageable, here are Elle MacPherson's six tips for getting a better night's sleep.

1. Fresh air

Her first golden rule is that to guarantee getting her necessary "beauty sleep", she makes sure she spends time outside every day and breathes in enough fresh air.

2. Infrared sauna

As well as time outdoors, she spends time in her "personal infrared Therasage sauna" to assist with flexibility, pain, stress and circulation irregularities.

3. Early dinner

She has dinner by 6pm, which gives her digestive system a long period to fast overnight, and then also eats breakfast later so the break period she doesn't eat for is a lengthy amount of time.

4. Sleep well tea

"For quality beauty sleep, I brew a pot of Welleco Sleep Well Calming tea and spritz my pillows with Sleep Welle Calming Mist," she explained. "The lavender scent really adds to the sense of calm before I go to bed."

5. Scent

MacPherson spritzes her pillows with a lavender scent, which according to research adds to creating a sense of calm before bed.

6. Secret pose

If she's struggling to put her mind and body at ease, she'll lie on the floor on her back, with her legs up against a wall and arms stretched out (think viparita karani for the yogis reading) which claims to have instant meditative effects.

Macpherson says without fail, five minutes later, she'll be ready for a good night's sleep.

Macpherson also shared her wellness goals for the year: adding celery juice to her beauty regime, growing her own organic vegetables and mixing up her fitness a bit more.

And that's in addition to a line up of other health and wellbeing activities such as kite surfing, listening to more podcasts and ticking off some of her bucket list destinations, including Antarctica, Patagonia and the Galapagos.

She also excitedly announced she's set to launch a new supplement, Women's Libido + Hormone Support, to assist with balancing hormones naturally, and increasing vitality and libido.