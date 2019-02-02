It goes without saying that when you meet members of the royal family, you watch your language.

But one overly-enthusiastic teen stunned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this week when he dropped the F-bomb while speaking to the pair on a royal visit.

The Duke and Duchess were touring Bristol's Old Vic theater when they came across the teen, talking about performing at the venue, the Sun reports.

The royals react to an unexpected f-bomb. Photo / Instagram

Perhaps a bit too comfortable with the royals, the boy said: "You can't just be f***ing around on stage."

But the royal couple reacted perfectly.

Meghan looked temporarily stunned, before smiling and laughing, while Prince Harry ducked down and pulled a face, seemingly covering up the would-be awkward moment.

Their reaction is another sign of the couple's more relaxed approach to their roles.

During the Bristol visit, Harry also offered words of comfort to a 15-year-old boy who spoke about the death of his father while fighting back tears, the Sun reports.

Harry, who lost mum Princess Diana when he was 12, asked everyone at the local boxing club to leave the room before he spent a good ten minutes talking to the boy, telling him: "The same thing happened to me."