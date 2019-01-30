A NSW school canteen menu from the '70s is being shared across social media, with today's schools likely banned from selling the majority of the items of the list.

Kevin Hayes posted a photo of the old Berala school canteen menu to Facebook this week and it has attracted a lot of attention, with people commenting on how different it is to menus today.

There were a lot more sweet items on offer for kids back in 1974, including doughnuts, cakes, finger buns, custard tarts, chocolate eclair, Wagon Wheels.

This 1974 canteen list is blowing people's minds. Photo / Facebook

Another thing people noticed was just how cheap everything used to be.

Advertisement

A large meat pie only cost 20 cents, a sausage roll was 12 cents, a Vegemite sandwich was just 11 cents and if you only wanted butter and bread it was just 8 cents.

Plain chips were 12 cents, an icy pole was 3 cents and an orange juice would set you back just 10 cents.

Social media users took to the comment section to reminisce about what they used to order.

"Wow, most of those items would not be allowed to be sold or even consumed in schools these days," one person said.

"Baked bean sandwich — oh my god! And what kid would have ever eaten a salmon sandwich by choice," another wrote.

One added: "Space food sticks now there's a blast from past."