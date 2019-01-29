Israeli scientists claim they are on the brink of finding a cure for cancer, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The new treatment is being developed by Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies with scientists believing a cure could be just a year away.

Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies chairman Dan Aridor said they hoped to be able to successfully offer a complete cure.

"We believe we will offer in a year's time a complete cure for cancer.

"Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market."

The treatment will use of a combination of cancer-targeting peptides and a toxin that will target and specifically kill any present cancer cells.

Cancer could be cured within a year, according to a researchers claim. Photo / 123rf

Chief executive Dr Ilan Morad told the newspaper the treatment, named MuTaTo, will one day be personalised to each individual patient where specific cocktails of drugs will be administered depending on the type of cancer each patient has.

More than 18.1 million new cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide each year, according to reports by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, with every sixth death due to cancer.

Morad told the Post the company had concluded its first exploratory mice experiment, which inhibited human cancer cell growth and had no effect at all on healthy mice cells.